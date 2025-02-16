Francis Ngannou name-drops unstoppable former champion for eventual MMA return
There's a whole lot of fun fights for Francis Ngannou outside the UFC.
The former UFC heavyweight champion has settled into his new life as a boxer and PFL champion, fighting the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Renan Ferreira, Ngannou never looking back since his UFC split in early 2023.
After a KO loss to Joshua last year, Ngannou bounced back in the PFL cage with a ferocious knockout of his own - reminding the MMA world why he was 'the baddest man on the planet'.
What's On The Horizon For Francis Ngannou
Next up, Ngannou is touting a return to the ring, citing kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, and boxing contenders Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, and Deontay Wilder as potential opponents.
"I'd prefer a boxing fight next," Ngannou told Sportsbook Review, saying he still has more to accomplish in MMA.
What goals are those, exactly? From knocking out arguable heavyweight 'GOAT' Stipe Miocic to knocking down heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Ngannou's checked off a lot of boxes and apparently has more to go in the PFL.
Ngannou vs. Vadim Nemkov?
Bigger-name opponents for him in boxing, Ngannou is intrigued by a fight with former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov in his MMA return.
"To challenge and fight a contender, to fight someone like Vadim Nemkov," Ngannou added. "I think it's also about the timing. Yes, there are interesting [fights in the PFL]. Every fight that can happen, I’ll be ready to go."
Nemkov is unbeaten across his last 14 fights, never having lost to anyone while in Bellator MMA or the PFL. A protege of Fedor Emelianenko, Nemkov defended the Bellator light heavyweight four times - later relinquishing the title for a move up to the PFL heavyweight division.
Nemkov submitted former champ Bruno Cappelozza and UFC veteran Tim Johnson in back-to-back fights before testing free agency earlier this year. The 32-year-old has yet to be picked up by the UFC or another major promotion, so there's still potential for the PFL to re-sign him following what was likely the most dominant run in Bellator history.
Yoel Romero, Ryan Bader, Phil Davis and so many more fighters have tried and failed to solve the puzzle that is Vadim Nemkov, the well-rounded Russian handed his last defeats nearly a decade ago - one of which was to current #2 UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka in 2015 after 10-straight minutes of action saw Nemkov retire on the stool.
Nemkov's last loss came by split decision. He's never been knocked out before, making a potential fight with the heavy-handed Francis Ngannou all the more interesting.
