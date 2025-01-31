Dana White comments on possibility of UFC signing ex-Bellator champion from PFL
The UFC has yet to hit up one of MMA's hottest free agents.
Over the last several months, we've seen multiple Bellator stars in the PFL come and go, like Patricio Pitbull, the promotional great demanding his release and testing free agency. Vadim Nemkov, the former Bellator light heavyweight champion who never lost his title, is the latest fighter to leave the PFL after fighting out his contract last weekend.
At 32 years old, Nemkov is unbeaten in his last 14 fights and had 4 successful title defenses in Bellator. The Russian then tested himself against the PFL's heavyweight division, stopping former champion Bruno Cappelozza and former UFC fighter Tim Johnson in back-to-back outings.
'I Don't Know,' Dana White On Idea Of Signing Nemkov
So, is Vadim Nemkov destined for the UFC following as perfect of a Bellator career as you can possibly have? Not exactly, says CEO Dana White.
"I don't know. Sitting right here, off the top of my head... we haven't talked about it," White said at a Power Slap press conference, when asked if the UFC would sign Nemkov. "We haven't talked about it."
A protege of the legendary Fedor Emelianenko, who also never fought in the UFC, Nemkov has beaten the best fighters outside the Octagon for the last decade, including Yoel Romero, Corey Anderson, Phil Davis (twice), and Ryan Bader. One of two pro losses for Nemkov was a 2015 defeat to Jiri Prochazka in a 10-minute RIZIN fight with no rounds to rest in between.
If the UFC doesn't pick up Vadim Nemkov, the free agent could potentially re-sign with the PFL for a superfight with Super Fights Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, likely the promotion's best option.
