UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs. Rodrigues post-fight press conference live stream
The UFC returned to the UFC Apex tonight, and fight week doesn't end until the event's post-fight press conference goes down in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
UFC Vegas 102 was headlined by a middleweights Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues. The unranked "Robocop" entered the night as a favorite to extend his three-fight win streak, but Cannonier rallied from a difficult first five minutes to stop the Brazilian early in the fourth round.
The night's co-main event was a featherweight bout between perennial contender Calvin Katter and Youssef Zalal. The fight saw Zalal best "The Boston Finisher" in a closely-contested affair, which marked Zalal's fourth-straight win since he rejoined the UFC last year.
The main card also featured a first-round finish from Edmen Shahbazyan after Nazim Sadykhov defeated Ismael Bonfim via doctor's stoppage, and the night's prelims were highlighted by some impressive victories from Valter Walker, Gabriel Bonfim, and promotional debutant Jose Delgado.
Ranked contender announces retirement after UFC Fight Night loss
You can check out a live stream of the UFC Vegas 102 post-fight press conference below.
