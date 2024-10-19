UFC's Tom Aspinall Predicts a Fight Against Francis Ngannou
Jon Jones might be the UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world, but his title is far from "undisputed".
Tom Aspinall Rips Francis Ngannou’s PFL Opposition: ‘The Elite Guys Are in the UFC'
Jones finds himself among elite company, as England's Tom Aspinall holds the interim title, and Cameroon's Francis Ngannou holds the lineal title. Ngannou makes his PFL debut this weekend after a short stint in boxing and seven years of fighting in the UFC Octagon.
For a few years, Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou was the dream fight at heavyweight, but alas, it's probably not going to happen. Jones will likely make his final walk against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, and Ngannou is a promotion apart.
Should Jones retire victorious, the long-standing "baddest man on the planet" argument will be split into two between new champ Aspinall and the lineal king Ngannou... until they're beaten, that is.
"Francis Is A Scary Man..." Aspinall Talks Fantasy Fight vs. Ngannou
While Aspinall vs. Ngannou doesn't seem any more realistic than the Jones-Ngannou fantasy fight with the idea of PFL cross-promotion thrown to the wind by Dana White, 31-year-old Aspinall likes his chances across from the man who put Tyson Fury (and many others) on the canvas.
"Oh, that's a good fight," Aspinall said on his YouTube channel, when asked about how he'd do against Ngannou. "That's a great fight. Always been a big fan of Francis. Love his story. Love what he's all about.
"I think it's a 50-50 fight, to be honest. Francis is a scary man, but I think, technically, I would take the edge. But, I think that's a great fight."
Aspinall and Ngannou never got close to fighting each other in the UFC's heavyweight division as Aspinall was still picking up steam in early 2022 at the time Ngannou defended the lineal title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, packing up his bags for the PFL more than a year later after testing free agency.
Both known for their power, "The Predator" Ngannou (17-3) has just four more UFC knockouts than Aspinall (15-3), with the Brit still writing his legacy in the company, whether that's with Jon Jones or without.
Ngannou, on the other hand, jumps ship to the PFL, where he fights 6'8" Renan Ferreira, the promotion's heavyweight champion, this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Is PFL Promoting Francis Ngannou Wrong?
