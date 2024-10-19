Raul Rosas Jr. Returns against Ex-UFC Star in Grappling Main Event

And just like THAT, with a 7 days notice! Give it up to Muhammad Mokaev & Raul Rosas Jr as our new #ADXC6 Main Event💪



Fri. OCT 25 | Mubadala Arena | Tickets 🎟️ link in bio #ADXC6 #JiuJitsu #Grappling #AbuDhabi #MubadalaArena pic.twitter.com/oPoCBLEZFj