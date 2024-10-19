Raul Rosas Jr. Returns Against Ex-UFC Star in Grappling Main Event
Young guns collide in the main event of ADXC 6.
Originally, the UFC’s undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov was supposed to headline against former Bellator Champion Eduardo Dantas at the grappling event set for Friday, Oct 25. However, with Nurmagomedov reportedly booked for UFC Tampa in December, two fighters will step in as the replacements.
New Main Event
On seven days' notice, current UFC fighter Raul Rosas Jr. and recently released Muhammad Mokaev have agreed to meet in a catchweight grappling match at ADXC 6. The event is set to take place at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, just a day before UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway.
A Tale Of Two UFC Prospects
Rosas Jr. (10-1) is still the youngest fighter on the UFC roster, being signed to the premier promotion from Dana White's Contender Series at the age of 17. Turning 20 just days ago, Rosas eyes a ranked opponent in the bantamweight division after an impressive 4-1 record in the UFC Octagon.
"El Niño Problema" made it three wins in a row at Noche UFC last month, Surpassing a significant experience advantage, defeating Aoriqileng (25-12) by unanimous decision.
Muhammad Mokaev was never beaten in his UFC tenure. Despite making headway in the flyweight division with seven straight wins, the 24-year-old was released from the promotion following a lacklustre victory over Manel Kape at UFC 304 in July.
Dana White said there was more to the story than meets the eye when asked why they didn't re-sign Mokaev to a new contract. On top of that, Mokaev trying to fight his last opponent, Manel Kape, at the host hotel before their scheduled bout didn't help his case.
Mokaev (12-0) is currently signed to BRAVE CF, a promotion he fought for five times before arriving to the UFC in 2022.
Both Mokaev and Rosas Jr. have six submissions each to their name, which should make for a fun grappling match next Friday at ADXC 6.
