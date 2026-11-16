UFC heavyweight Gable Steveson is apparently ready to try and move on from the first setback of his MMA career.

An Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA Division 1 champion in wrestling, Steveson immediately became one of the most highly-touted prospects in MMA history when he made his debut in the sport in September of last year.

Following a 3-0 start to his MMA career that saw him finish all three of his opponents in the first round, the UFC came calling and signed the 26-year-old to make his promotional debut at UFC 329.

Gable Steveson Suffered Massive Upset in Second UFC Fight

Headlined by Conor McGregor’s long-waited return fight against Max Holloway, UFC 329 was one of the biggest fight cards of the entire year and provided a massive stage for Steveson to make his Octagon debut.

Potentes puños de poder mandan a la lona a Ellison 🛑



Steveson finaliza la pelea con nocaut 🧨#UFC329 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/XoZX6SI327 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 12, 2026

Competing in the card’s penultimate prelim fight, Steveson only needed half a round to dispatch Elisha Ellison with strikes and improve to 4-0 while maintaining his 100% finishing rate in the first round.

Sean Sharaf (blue gloves) fights Gable Steveson (red gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steveson’s was given a main card slot for his second UFC outing two months later at UFC 331, where he was knocked out by Sean Sharaf in just 12 seconds in one of the biggest betting upsets in the history of both the UFC and MMA as a whole.

UFC 336 Reportedly Adds Gable Steveson Return Fight

The 26-year-old faced some criticism from fans for immediately exiting the Octagon before Bruce Buffer officially declared Sharaf as the winner, but after the event UFC legend Jon Jones claimed that he was the one that encouraged Steveson to head straight back to the locker room.

Gable Steveson and Jon Jones. | (Instagram)

Now just under two months removed from that shocking loss, Steveson is reportedly slated to return for his third UFC outing on January 30 at UFC 336.

Gable Steveson during weigh-ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First reported by Connected MMA before “multiple people” confirmed it with MMA Fighting, Steveson will return to face Terrance Chatman at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Terrance Chatman Faces Gable Steveson After Losing UFC Debut

Following an undefeated amateur run that saw him stop all four of his opponents in the first round, Chatman turned pro last February and secured another first-round finish in his debut fight with Fury FC.

“The Answer” ended up going 4-0 to start his professional career before dropping a split decision to Myron Dennis in April, but Chatman rebounded from that setback in July when he stopped Juan Torres with leg kicks at Fury FC 121.

That win set the 29-year-old up for an unexpected UFC call in August, when he met the highly-touted Anthony Wint in a battle between UFC newcomers and was submitted in the opening round.

No primeiro round! #UFCSacramento



Wint estreou no UFC com pé direito com uma finalização pra cima de Terrance Chatman!



[ Assista AO VIVO no @ParamountPlusBR ] pic.twitter.com/CCHHtw5j6n — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) August 23, 2026

As has been the case for the entirety of Steveson’s brief MMA career, the wrestling standout will have plenty of eyes on him when he returns to face Chatman as part of a UFC 336 card that features two title bouts at the top of the bill.

UFC 336 Fight Card

Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape – For the UFC Men’s Flyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales – For the Interim UFC Welterweight Championsip

Serhiy Sidey vs. Louis Lee Scott

Cam Nelson vs. Sean Clancy Jr.

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Michael Johnson

Gable Steveson vs. Terrance Chatman