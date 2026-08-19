Gillian Robertson Challenges Din Thomas' Comments After UFC 330 Loss

UFC strawweight title challenger Gillian Robertson fell short this past Saturday with a unanimous decision loss to Mackenzie Dern. But the fallout from the fight has become an even more considerable discussion.

Former UFC veteran-turned-analyst Din Thomas, who transitioned into a larger desk role on Paramount, was on-site in Philadelphia for UFC 330 as Dern-Robertson was the co-main event. Robertson, who trains out of The Goat Shed in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, is also coached by Thomas.

Thomas cornered Robertson in the loss but went back to the desk to discuss the fight. Instead of coming clean, Thomas was openly critical of her performance and announced his so-called retirement from coaching.

Gillian Robertson Addresses Din Thomas' Comments

May 3, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, UNITED STATES; Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Marina Rodriguez (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Din Thomas announced that he is retiring from cornering fighters



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/zdkW27eVxk — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) August 16, 2026

“But I took on Gillian, and I have to say, Saturday night was the most inappropriate time to bring up the fact that I did not want to corner again," Thomas said on Deep Waters. "It was completely irresponsible. It was despicable. I shouldn’t have done it. I should have waited until maybe even today. I should have waited to [say it at] a different time than [to] take away her moment.”

Thomas' regret doesn't sit well with Robertson, though, as she appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss the loss.

”Prior to the broadcast, I didn’t see any sign of what was to be said,” Robertson said. “After the broadcast, he had said, ‘I will address this in the morning,’ followed by, ‘Going live on air in 15 minutes.’”

It seems Robertson was eventually taken aback by Thomas' actions, having been long-time partners in the coach-fighter relationship realm.

“He did reach out to me privately at 5 p.m. and then sent a voice message apologizing around 7:30 p.m., to which I have not responded due to comments he has made since the broadcast privately to my team that lead me to believe there is not much weight in the apology, such as, ‘Me doing that publicly was more so for TV purposes and ratings,’” Robertson said

Gillian Robertson at Peace With Din Thomas Relationship

May 3, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, UNITED STATES; Marina Rodriguez (red gloves) fights Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robertson still hasn't made amends and likely won't, she added.

“As for now, I regroup, take some time to heal, and I will be back in the gym as soon as possible on the same mission,” Robertson said.

Robertson entered the fight on a five-fight unbeaten streak, as Dern was making her first title defense since winning the vacant UFC Strawweight Championship last October at UFC 321 over Virna Jandiroba in Abu Dhabi in the event's co-headliner.