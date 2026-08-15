UFC 330: Free Live Results & Highlights for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

The wait is finally over, as the UFC makes its return to Philadelphia, PA tonight when UFC 330 takes place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev will try to set the record for consecutive UFC victories when he defends his welterweight title for the first time against #3-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry.

There will also be UFC gold on the line in the co-main event, as Gillian Robertson looks to extend her five-fight win streak and unseat Mackenzie Dern after Dern won the vacant strawweight title her last time out at UFC 321.

Islam Makhahev vs. Ian Machado Garry Tops UFC 330 Main Card

Before the event closes out with a championship doubleheader, Jalin Turner will take on Kauê Fernandes in a lightweight bout that was promoted to the main card during UFC 330 fight week.

Jalin Turner (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Edson Barboza (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mansur Abdul-Malik will also try to rebound from his first loss when he takes on Dustin Stoltzfus, and the UFC 330 main card opens with what could be Edson Barboza’s retirement fight opposite Esteban Ribovics.

Edson Barboza (red gloves) fights Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

UFC 330 Features Eight Prelim & Early Prelim Card Fights

In the night’s featured prelim, Chidi Njokuani faces Joel Alvarez in a welterweight contest that has “Fight of the Night” potential written all over it.

Chidi Njokuani (red gloves) fights Carlos Leal (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelims for UFC 330 also feature two of the UFC’s longest-tenured veterans in Neil Magny and Vicente Luque, with Magny set to meet Ramiz Brahimaj and Luque scheduled to take on Tresean Gore in the Brazilian’s second fight since moving up to middleweight.

Vicente Luque (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Kelvin Gastelum (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally scheduled to compete on the main card against Jose Ochoa, flyweight standout Charles Johnson will now welcome Eduardo Chapolin to the UFC during the prelims after the latter fighter stepped up on just a few days’ notice to replace the injured Ochoa.

UFC 330 Live Results & Highlights

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event, with Johnson and Chapolin both coming in at 129.5 lbs. for their short-notice catchweight fight.

Charles Johnson (blue gloves) knocks out Joshua Van (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on both UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ in The United States before the regular prelims air at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card action will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC 330 Main Card (Paramount +, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – For the UFC Welterweight Championsip

Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – For the UFC Strawweight Championsip

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Mansu Abul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

UFC 330 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez

Charles Johnson vs. Eduardo Chapolin

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

UFC 330 Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai