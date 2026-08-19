Joe Rogan Shares Unique Possibility for Islam Makhachev After Record-Breaking UFC Win

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was Octagonside in Philadelphia for Islam Makhachev's unanimous decision win last Saturday against Ian Machado Garry. The victory gave Makhachev (29-1 MMA) his first defense as the UFC Welterweight Champion, while also leaving lingering questions about what may be next for the Russian superstar following UFC 330.

If it were up to Rogan, who has been associated with the UFC for over two decades in the color commentary role (while also briefly working as a backstage interviewer in the late 90s), Makhachev's next move after defeating Garry (17-2 MMA) is an easy one.

Well, kind of.

As the UFC 330 broadcast wound down from Xfinity Mobile Arena, alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and play-by-play voice Jon Anik, Rogan offered an interesting proposal for Makhachev: vacate the welterweight title and return to his original division, lightweight (155 pounds).

What Joe Rogan Said About Islam Makhachev

Aug 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Ian Machado Garry (blue gloves) in the welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a now-viral clip from Home of Fight pulled from the UFC broadcast, Rogan weighed in on Makhachev's next steps.

The clip has generated over 205,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon, as a portion of it had Rogan incorrectly cite a Makhachev fight that still has not happened: Justin Gaethje.

😳🤔 Joe Rogan suggests that if he was in Islam Makhachev’s corner he’d be considering a move back down to lightweight, due to Islam’s dominant finishes in that division compared to welterweight



“Look at what he did to Dustin Poirier, look at what he did to Charles Oliveira.… — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 18, 2026

“Look at what he did to Dustin Poirier, look at what he did to Charles Oliveira," Rogan said. "Just crushes them. This is the difference between him at 155 and him at 170 [pounds]."

Nonetheless, Rogan seems more impressed with Makhachev at his original weight.

Joe Rogan Forgets Huge Islam Makhachev Weight Discrepancy

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I understand what he wants to do," Rogan added. "But if I was in his corner I’d be like ‘Maybe [we should move back down].’"

There is a slight problem with Rogan's idea: Makhachev walks around at 191 pounds as a welterweight. During his four-fight title defense reign at lightweight, Makhachev weighed 182 pounds before his cut to championship weight. That's the difference between cutting 27 pounds as a lightweight as opposed to 21 pounds at welterweight.

Cutting fewer pounds can clearly make a difference in stronger performances. Former two-division champion B.J. Penn is a prime example of this idea as he bounced between both lightweight and welterweight during his career, finding more success at lightweight during his championship run between May 2008-April 2010.

Regardless of what Makhachev decides to do next, even factoring in his weight cut, he has proven that he can dominate two divisions effortlessly while maintaining top-tier, championship-level status without concern.

His next step, though, is entirely up to him. Although one would clearly require a bit more work, while the other could see him defend gold at welterweight once again.

We'll see what happens next.