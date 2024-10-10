Glover Teixeira Ponders UFC Return after Talking with Alex Pereira
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira is getting the itch to compete again.
It's been more than a year since the 44-year-old Teixeira retired from MMA, hanging up the gloves on a title fight loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023. Though, that wouldn't stop Teixeira (33-9) from challenging himself, meeting former UFC foe Anthony Smith in a grappling match in the months that followed.
Alex Pereira Told Teixeira He Had To Come Back
Now on the sidelines alongside longtime teammate and current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and having helped "Poatan" retain his title at UFC 307, Teixeira is considering a return to combat sports himself, whether that's the UFC or something else entirely.
“There’s nothing [booked], but I’ll definitely go back to competition,” Teixeira told MMA Fighting. “I keep going after challenges. It’s hard to stay [training] with no reason why, so I’ll definitely do something. I want to compete."
“I’ll do some jiu-jitsu, I wanna do… I don’t know, maybe boxing or even go back for some fights in the UFC. That’s got to be it because it’s hard, man. I’m feeling great, fighting hard with the guys in the gym. I’ve rolled with some wrestlers, training with Sean Strickland and ‘Poatan’. I was doing some light sparring with ‘Poatan’ the other day, and he’s like, ‘F*ck, Glover, you have to come back!’
Winner of six of his last eight fights, Teixeira is on a losing skid in the Octagon with back-to-back Fight of the Night defeats to ex-champs Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian is turning 45 later this month, but age didn't halt him from touching UFC gold at 42 years old - making him the oldest first-time champion in UFC history with a win over Jan Blachowicz in 2021.
"I'm Not Saying I Want To Fight, But I Want To Compete"
Though, you hardly see 45-year-olds fight in the UFC anymore, with Teixeira open to other avenues of combat sports as well.
"I’m not saying I want to fight, but I want to compete," Teixeira said, noting his interest in Brazilian jiu-jitsu matches, perhaps with the famed Rafael Lovato Jr.
Will we see Glover Teixeira return to combat sports in his forties?
