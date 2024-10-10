Nate Diaz Meets Dana White Halfway on Potential BMF Tournament
Nate Diaz doesn't want just anybody fighting for the BMF title.
The UFC's "Baddest Motherf*****" belt has been passed down from three different fighters since its inception in 2019 when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for the inaugural championship at UFC 244. At the time, the BMF title was thought to be a one-and-done event, but there was room for more title fights in the years that followed.
Following a doctor stoppage TKO win over Diaz, Masvidal handed the belt off to Justin Gaethje, who knocked out his teammate Dustin Poirier with a headkick. Max Holloway would be the third man to take the silver strap, beating Gaethje in the most 'BMF' way possible - a buzzer-beater KO in the final second of their five-round war at UFC 300.
Dana White Presented With Idea Of BMF Tournament
On the topic of BMFs, there has been much talk about a one-night tournament (like the UFC did back in the 1990s) with ESPN's Andreas Hale proposing Dan Hooker fight Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier complete his trilogy with the second BMF champion Justin Gaethje on the other side of the bracket with the winner facing off for the rare title.
Former foes Hooker and Poirier are already on board with the idea but what about Dana White? The UFC CEO was asked about the idea of a BMF tournament at the Contender Series post-fight press conference, to which he responded: "Sounds fun. Never thought about it, but yeah, I love it.
Diaz Approves And Denies 2 BMFs
The BMF title's first challenger (and current free agent), Nate Diaz, likes the sound of a one-night tournament as well, but not with all the names listed.
"@danawhite Dan and Max are eligible for my belt but get the other 2 nerds out of there, they don't fit the description," Diaz tagged White in an Instagram story on Wednesday.
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje have long talked about fighting Nate Diaz in the Octagon, and that was nearly the case for "The Diamond" in 2018 if it weren't for an injury that took him out of his scheduled bout against Diaz at UFC 230.
Diaz quickly judged Poirier for his withdrawal, with the two trading shots on social media thereafter.
Is a BMF tournament possible in this day and age? Maybe, but all it going down in one night? The athletic commissions would probably get in the way of ever happening, but the idea sounds like pure entertainment for the fans.
