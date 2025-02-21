UFC Fight Night Seattle full card predictions for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
The UFC is in Seattle this weekend for a stacked UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 12-fight card.
UFC Fight Night Seattle Main Card
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
I know Yadong is the significantly younger fighter, but I’m a little surprised to see how big of a favorite he currently is against someone as credentialed as Cejudo.
It’s obvious that “Triple C” isn’t the same force he was before his short-lived retirement, but given that his last two losses came against Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling I’m still happy with picking him to get the better of Yadong in Seattle.
(Pick: Cejudo)
Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
This might be the hardest matchup on the card to call, especially given that Hernandez is on such an incredible run and Allen just had his own winning streak halted in September.
This fight will hopefully produce some entertaning scrambles if and when it hits the ground, but with Hernandez likely holding an edge on the feet I'll side with "Fluffy" to continue his rise towards title contention.
(Pick: Hernandez)
Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto
It’s a shame that Font missed out on a higher-profile matchup with Dominick Cruz at UFC Seattle, but the longtime UFC veteran still has a chance to hand Matsumoto his first loss and defend his spot in the bantamweight rankings.
Fans have already seen Font beat back a pair of rising talent in Adrian Yanez and Kyler Phillips in recent years, but I’m going to slightly lean with Matsumoto to extend his undefeated record and pick up the biggest win of his career.
(Pick: Matsumoto)
Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Returning to action for the first time since 2023, Baghdasaryan has been handed a difficult matchup here in the surging Silva.
I think Baghdasaryan can make this fight far more competitive than the current betting odds indicate, but it’s hard to pick against Silva given the incredible run he’s currently on.
(Pick: Silva)
Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker
Previously on an impressive winning run that put him in the UFC light heavyweight rankings, Menifield was stopped via strikes in both of his Octagon outings last year.
“Atomic” faces another dangerous finisher at UFC Seattle in promotional debutant Walker, but as long as he doesn’t get clipped early Menifield’s experience should allow him to get back into the win column.
(Pick: Menifield)
UFC Fight Night Seattle Preliminary Card
Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
Back-to-back finishes to start his UFC career have given Aslan quite a bit of momentum, but this feels like the kind of matchup where Cutelaba could create a bit of chaos and secure his second win in a row.
(Pick: Cutelaba)
Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
These two featherweights could potentially combine for a Fight of the Night performance at UFC Seattle, and I have to give the edge to the longtime UFC veteran in Fili to win back-to-back fights for the first time since 2019.
(Pick: Fili)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
This matchup really won’t answer any questions about Abdul-Malik’s future in the UFC, but the 27-year-old should be able to preserve his 100% finishing rate at the expense of the debuting Klein.
(Pick: Abdul-Malik)
Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
This is one of the underrated matchups on this card, and with Simon currently on a three-fight skid this looks like a good spot for Basharat to rebound from the first loss of his career.
(Pick: Basharat)
Austin Vanderford vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
This matchup was a surprise addition to UFC Seattle, and while I’m not sure how high he’ll be able to climb in the promotion I will side with Vanderford to pick up a win in his Octagon debut.
(Pick: Vanderford)
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico
The matchmaking here feels a little strange given that Ruziboev is 2-1 in the UFC and is coming off a loss to now-ranked welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley, and the overall experience and competition gap don't bode well for the debuting McConico.
(Pick: Ruziboev)
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Bukauskas has faced a significantly higher level of competition than Cerqueira, and as long as “The Baltic Gladiator” doesn’t get careless this is his fight to lose.
(Pick: Bukauskas)
