Henry Cejudo suggests UFC title fight for contender coming off loss
Henry Cejudo thinks Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 would be flat out 'stupid'.
A few weeks removed from Dvalishvili's successful title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, it's still a mystery as to who the UFC bantamweight champion will draw in his return. It's eemingly a two-way decision between former foes (and champs) Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley, who Dvalishvili dethroned at UFC 306 last September.
At least, that's how Dvalishvili sees it, the title shot likely going to either man in April or June, he revealed to Southern Cross Combat. Yan's made a case for a rematch with Dvalishvili since losing five rounds to him, stringing together back-to-back wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.
Cejudo On O'Malley Rematch, Other Challenger For Dvalishvili
O'Malley, another option, hasn't fought since losing the belt to Dvalishvili.
Former two-division champion Cejudo doesn't mind if the next title fight goes to a contender coming off a loss... as long as it's not O'Malley.
"I think that's stupid," Cejudo said of Dvalishvili potentially fighting O'Malley again in an interview with Home of Fight's Jake Noecker. "It's not like O'Malley's a pay-per-view king. Like his fights don't do s***, man. I think the person that they should give him [Cory] Sandhagen."
Ranked #4 in the bantamweight division, Cory Sandhagen is the only other fighter in the Top 5 besides Deiveson Figueiredo that has yet to fight Dvalishvili. Sandhagen was circling towards his first undisputed title fight after three wins in a row, but then that's when Umar Nurmagomedov happened.
Sandhagen's Chances vs. Dvalishvili
One of a select few fighters to sign the contract vs. Nurmagomedov, Sandhagen lost the fight and title opportunity by unanimous decision. Even so, Cejudo can make sense of a fight between him and the champ Dvalishvili next.
Sandhagen's only lost to the elite at 135lbs, TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling... his style prevailing against many others: John Lineker, Marlon Moraes, 'Chito' Vera, the list goes on for the UFC veteran.
"Sandhagen makes a lot of sense. Sandhagen could potentially beat him... that knee is tricky," Cejudo said of Sandhagen's KO of Frankie Edgar via step-in knee. "I mean, I still think Merab beats him, but he has the tools to really shut out Merab's freaking lights. That's the cool thing about it."
No one in the UFC has shot for or landed more takedowns than Dvalishvili, leaving many to wonder if a crafty contender like Sandhagen, who utilizes his knees very well, could catch "The Machine" on the chin coming in. As the saying goes: styles makes fights.
Merab Dvalishvili 2-0 against Petr Yan & Sean O'Malley, we'll see if the UFC entertains a third, brand new option in Cory Sandhagen.
