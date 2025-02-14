UFC Fight Night full card predictions for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
The UFC returns to Las Vegas, NV this weekend for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 13-fight card.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Rodrigues has been one of the most consistently entertaining fighters in the middleweight division since he joined the UFC, and now “Robocop” finally gets a chance to break into the rankings against Cannonier.
Even though “Killa Gorilla” is facing a hard hitter and hasn’t looked quite as durable as he previously was in his last two outings, I’m siding with Cannonier to get back on track in what should hopefully be an entertaining middleweight scrap.
(Pick: Cannonier)
Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
This is a massive fight for both men, as Kattar is looking to defend his spot in the featherweight rankings against a surging fighter in Zalal that’s looked incredible since rejoining the UFC last year.
It’s difficult to pick against Zalal given the run he’s been on and the fact that Kattar is on a three-fight skid, but unless “The Boston Finisher” has lost a significant step then I think he should be able to at least temporarily stifle the Moroccan’s rise.
(Pick: Kattar)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
Shahbazyan famously brought his undefeated record to 11-0 as a hot middleweight prospect in the UFC, but since 2020 he’s gone 2-5 overall.
“The Golden Boy” was a decent-sized favorite to defeat Gerald Meerschaert in his last outing, but given that Budka has already started his UFC career 0-2 Shahbazyan should be able to avoid suffering another upset-loss here.
(Pick: Shahbazyan)
Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov
The elder Bonfim brother rebounded from a loss to Benoit Saint-Denis when he defeated Vinc Pichel in May, and now he’s tasked with trying to hand Sadykhov what would be just the second loss of his career.
Fans haven’t seen “The Black Wolf” in the Octagon since he fought to a majority draw with Viacheslav Borshchev in 2023, and while I expect this to be a closely-contested affair Bonfim is a tough opponent to return against following that layoff.
(Pick: Bonfim)
Rodolfo Viera vs. Andre Petroski
Viera was set to meet Jacob Malkoun at UFC Vegas 102 before Malkoun suffered an injury, and now the Brazilian will try to score his third-straight win against another talented grappler in Petroski.
The American is riding a two-fight winning streak of his own after he lost to Malkoun in his first bout of 2024, but as talented as Petroski is on the ground I can’t pick against Viera in a grappler vs. grappler matchup.
(Pick: Viera)
Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado
Coming off a stoppage-loss in his own UFC debut, Matthews will now welcome Delgado to the UFC in a battle between Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners.
Delgado is currently on an impressive run of finishes, and while I don’t expect for Matthews to make things easy “The Controller” has been given a tough assignment for his second UFC outing.
(Pick: Delgado)
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
This fight deserves a spot on the main card, and while Souza is significantly younger and has momentum on her side Hill has been defying expectations for the entirety of her second run with the UFC.
(Pick: Hill)
Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruzibaev
Gordon was originally scheduled to meet Kauê Fernandez but will now welcome Ruzibaev to the UFC instead, and with the Uzbekistani fighter coming off a significant layoff on short notice I have to side with “Flash” to get the job done.
(Pick: Gordon)
Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar
I don’t love how significant a favorite Estevam is here given that he hasn’t fought since his UFC debut in November 2023, but I’ll still pick the undefeated flyweight to spoil the three-fight winning streak that Aguilar has put together.
(Pick: Estevam)
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
On paper this matchup looks guaranteed to produce a finish, and as long as Bonfim can avoid eating any big shots from Williams in the early going it feels like it’s his fight to lose.
(Pick: Bonfim)
Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
Morales has been handed another difficult matchup after rejoining the UFC, but against a less-experienced opponent in Smith I’ll take “Vandetta” to score the upset and get his hand raised in the Octagon for the first time since 2021.
(Pick: Morales)
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker
Walker distanced himself from a lackluster UFC debut with his first-round submission against Junior Tafa, and this matchup looks like a good opportunity for him to gain some momentum in what could end up being the final bout of Mayes’ UFC career.
(Pick: Mayes)
Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
It’s surprising that Cavalcanti is opening the prelims given that she’s the UFC’s #13-ranked women’s bantamweight contender, but provided that she gets past Avila she should be due for a chance to fight up the rankings her next time out.
(Pick: Cavalcanti)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 102 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
