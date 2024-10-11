How to Watch BKFC Spain - Stream, Start Time, Undercard
Bare-knuckle pain is coming to Spain.
BKFC continues to break barriers in combat sports, doing it differently with no gloves and fast-paced action that will be on display for the first time ever for the Spanish fans this Saturday in Marbella, Spain and the thousands watching from home.
BKFC on DAZN features a total of three title fights, headlined by a vacant lightweight title fight between Franco Tenaglia and Tony "Loco" Soto. In the co-main event, former WBA Champion and current BKFC welterweight champion Austin Trout defends his title against Rico Franco.
The BKFC middleweight championship is also on the line as Danny Christie takes on the champ David Mundell.
How To Watch
The BKFC Spain main card is broadcast globally and exclusively on DAZN on Oct 12.
For BKFC fans in the United States, DAZN is offering an exclusive $12.99 per month offer to new customers. The preliminary card is free on the BKFC and DAZN Boxing YouTube Pages as well as the BKFC and DAZN apps.
BKFC on DAZN: Bout Order, Start Time
Main Card (11AM PT, 2PM ET on DAZN)
Franco Tenaglia (3-0) vs. Tony Soto (6-0)
Austin Trout (2-0) vs. Rico Franco (9-2)
David Mundell (8-1) vs. Danny Christie (5-1)
Dan Chapman (5-0) vs. Mike Jurik (debut)
Felipe Maia (1-1) vs. James Lilley (8-2-1)
Hannah Rankin (debut) vs. Deborah Melhorn (debut)
Oscar Willis (debut) vs. Ben Davis (debut)
Yunus Batan (1-1) vs. Maxime Bellamy (1-0)
Free Prelims (10AM PT, 1PM ET on BKFC App, DAZN App, YouTube)
Nico Gaffie (debut) vs. Radek Stadler (debut)
Arbi Chakaev (debut) vs. Jose Daniel (debut)
Fran Suarez (debut) vs. David Mora (debut)
