How to Watch Canelo vs. Berlanga - TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
While UFC 306 takes over MSG Sphere, Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) puts his Ring Magazine, WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles up for grabs against unbeaten WBA contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) out of New York.
MMA & Boxing Today: Canelo vs. UFC on Mexican Independence Day Weekend
While Alvarez is expected to win the fight amongst a capacity crowd in Las Vegas, NV, Berlanga has shown he can hang against some of the sport's best. His most recent win came against Padraig McCrory in February. Other notable wins include Demond Nicholson, Marcelo Cóceres, Steve Rolls and Alexis Angulo.
As for Alvarez, he has defeated a whos-who across multiple divisions, with his most recent win coming in May against Jaime Munguía by unanimous decision.
For Alvarez, he said he is excited to represent Mexico in the long-standing rivalry against Puerto Rico.
Boxing Promoter Takes Shot at Dana White for UFC 306 Plans
"I am very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico," Alvarez said in a promotional statement July 25. “It’s exciting to be part of another great Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically, we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion. I am proud to contribute to this legacy, and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event."
Berlanga wants to continue the 'greatest rivalry in boxing' between Peurto Rico and Mexico by knocking out Alvarez.
"First and foremost, I want to thank the good Lord for putting me in this position,” said Berlanga. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I deserve to be here, and I'm going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Álvarez on Sept. 14."
"I will prove that my Puerto Rican heritage surpasses Mexican boxing, from Gómez to Trinidad to Cotto, and now to Berlanga. I will reclaim what is rightfully ours. I'm ready to make this a historic firefight, continuing the greatest rivalry in boxing: Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Vamos arriba, puñeta!”
Ryan Garcia Slams Terence Crawford, Calls Him Overhyped
Canelo vs. Berlanga Odds
Odds currently sit at Canelo -1800, Berlanga +1000 as per DraftKings.
How to Watch Canelo vs. Berlanga
Fans can purchase Canelo-Berlanga on DAZN, Amazon Prime PPV and PPV.com.
Main Card (DAZN/Amazon PPV, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga – For the Ring Magazine, WBC, WBA, and WBO World Super Middleweight Championships
• Co-Main Event: Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia – For the WBA World Middleweight Championship
• Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby – For the Interim WBA World Super Middleweight Championship
• Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes
Preliminary Card (YouTube, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro
• Roiman Villa vs. Ricardo Salas
• Jonathan Lopez vs. Ricky Medina
• Lawrence King vs. Vaughn Williams
• Yoenli Hernandez vs. Jose Charles
• Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Joshua Conley
Read More Boxing & MMA News
• Fans Rip Conor McGregor After Latest Training Video
• 'Most Expensive' UFC Show Ever, UFC 306 Tickets Are In High Demand
• Boxing Promoter Takes Shot at Dana White for UFC 306 Plans
• Sean O’Malley Blasts Ex-Champ for UFC 306 Prediction
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.