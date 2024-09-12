'Most Expensive' UFC Show Ever, UFC 306 Tickets Are In High Demand
UFC 306 is just mere days away and despite UFC CEO Dana White announcing Tuesday night the event as a sellout, there are still tickets available courtesy of the no-fee provider, TickPick.
The event, which takes place Saturday night from the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev., is headlined by two title fights.
The main event features the return of "Suga" Sean O'Malley (18-1 MMA), as he makes his second defense of his UFC bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA), who enters the fight on a 10-fight unbeaten streak with three-straight wins against former UFC champions (Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan and José Aldo).
The co-main event features a highly-anticipated flyweight trilogy title fight between Alexa Grasso (16-3-1 MMA) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA). Both women coached against each other on TUF 32, with Grasso taking the belt from Shevchenko in March of last year with a submission win, while the second encounter saw the pair fight to a draw six months later.
According to Kyle Zorn, Content Strategy Lead at TickPick, MMAKO was provided key anecdotes Thursday before the event regarding ticket demand, exposure, and the intrigue of the MSG Sphere itself. It is dubbed as "the most expensive UFC event on record."
According to the data, the current get-in price for the event is $803, with the most expensive purchase thus far costing $5,464 per ticket in Section 101, Row 36.
Zorn, who has been with the company since Sept. 2016, said UFC 306's demand is historic, even though the promotion has mostly kept the in-house elements a secret.
"There’s a few factors at play here, what’s really helped the UFC in particular is that event goers have been able to catch the buzz around the Sphere from social media," Zorn said. "The Sphere has become a must-see attraction – combine that with combat sports being synonymous with Vegas and the main card featuring one of the most polarizing fighters in the sport today, [Sean O'Malley] it’s gearing up to be one of the biggest events in UFC history."
Despite White declaring the UFC's Sphere trip a one-and-done, Zorn said the UFC becoming a trailblazer for hosting live sporting events at the venue could make other sports and leagues, such as the NHL hosting its draft there this past June, a regular occurrence.
"UFC 306 this weekend could set the precedent for other high-profile fights, as well as other pro sports leagues, [which] may be looking to utilize the Sphere as a hub for blockbuster events," Zorn said. "Time will tell if it’s structurally ideal for sports outside of UFC, but either way, there’s definitely a heightened interest in the venue at the moment."
Zorn said the UFC's trip to the MSG Sphere will be an experience, regardless of how fans decide to tune in.
"With Las Vegas seeing impressive growth over the past few years in terms of being one of the top entertainment markets in the world, the Sphere has only added to the fanfare around the city’s upcoming sporting events," Zorn said. "I’m personally a big advocate for the venue – it takes experiences, whether they be the NHL draft or a rock concert, to the next level both visually and structurally."
UFC 306 headlines a blockbuster night for sports in Sin City, going head-to-head with Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena, also on pay-per-view.
