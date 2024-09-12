Sean O’Malley Blasts Ex-Champ for UFC 306 Prediction
Sean O'Malley doesn't mince his words when it comes to Henry Cejudo.
The former-two division UFC champion made some headlines this week on the sidelines of UFC 306, where current champ O'Malley defends his title against undeniable title challenger Merab Dvalishvili at Sphere in Las Vegas.
Sean O’Malley Pitched Next Fight ‘Once He Loses to Merab' at UFC 306
O'Malley vs... Cejudo?
Ranked #6 in the UFC Bantamweight division, Cejudo has got his eyes on the main event between O'Malley and his former foe Dvalishvili, who "Triple C" fought in his last fight in February.
Walking away with a decision-loss to Dvalishvili after being outwrestled and outstruck, Cejudo believes O'Malley will share a similar fate in the Octagon Saturday night, predicting Dvalishvili will dethrone him.
It was on Pound 4 Pound where Cejudo also alluded to a potential fight between him and O'Malley, should "Suga" lose the title, acknowledging that's the only opponent enticing enough to keep him at bantamweight rather than cutting back to flyweight as he did previously in his UFC career.
"Suga" Goes Off On Cejudo: "You're Not That F****** Good...'
So, where does O'Malley stand on a potential fight with Cejudo? Well, it's no secret the bantamweight champion isn't much a fan of Cejudo, given their list of run-ins, social media exchanges, and most recently O'Malley walking off Cejudo's podcast after roasting him for his performance against common foe, then-champ Aljamain Sterling.
"Henry, he's gonna be at home streaming this fight illegally because he can't afford it on his couch, kicking his feet up like this. Henry is a little f****** weasel and I don't like that guy," O'Malley said of Cejudo in a recent interview with Daniel Cormier.
"I don't know if it's his face or just his... you know what it is? It's his attitude," O'Malley continued on why he doesn't like Cejudo. "He rubs a lot of people wrong. He's got this big ego and he's like, 'Oh, I'm the man of fighting and I'm pound-for-pound and teaching Jon Jones how to fight. It's like, bro, you're not that f****** good. Yeah, you won a couple fights, but you're not that f****** good."
A former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo never lost his belts to anyone, vacating his bantamweight title in 2020 when he retired. Though, the MMA retirement wouldn't stick, with Cejudo returning three years after he left, losing back-to-back fights against Sterling and next title challenger Dvalishvili.
O'Malley Not Convinced Cejudo Wants To Fight Him
Seemingly always at odds with one another, Sean O'Malley believes he knows why Cejudo is contemplating leaving the division for flyweight.
"You talk about going down to 125 because I'm running the division," O'Malley said of Cejudo's recent call-out. "He's like, 'Oh, I wanna fight Sean...' You don't wanna fight me. He doesn't wanna fight me."
"I am a nightmare for him. He's like, 'Oh, I'll take you down and hold you down...' Cool. I'll get up and kill you. Henry sucks."
Sean O'Malley is "Nightmare Matchup" for Merab Dvalishvili
