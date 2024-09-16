How to Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois, Stream, Time & Undercard
Everything you need to know about Joshua vs. Dubois this weekend.
Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois is figuratively and literally the biggest fight in British heavyweight boxing right now.
'AJ' vs. 'Dynamite' will take place this weekend, on Saturday, September 21, in front of an expected 94,000 fans at the Wembley Arena in London. The IBF heavyweight title, recently relinquished by Oleksandr Usyk, will be up for grabs, and three other title fights take place on the undercard.
Here's everything you need to know...
How Do I Watch Joshua vs. Dubois & When Is It?
Joshua vs. Dubois will be available on DAZN for US fans. For UK fans, it will be on Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office, or DAZN.
- Ring walk time: Ring walks are expected for 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm BST
- Undercard time: Undercard is expected to begin at 11 am ET / 4 pm BST
Who's Fighting?
(subject to change)
- Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis; Middleweight
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley; Lightweight
- Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz; EBU European Middleweight Title
- Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson; WBO Interim Light Heavyweight Title
- Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington; IBO World Super Featherweight Title
- Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois; IBF World Heavyweight Title
