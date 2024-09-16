Jon Jones Confirms UFC Return ‘More than Likely’ Retirement Fight
Jon Jones says his days in the UFC are numbered.
The Return Of The King
It's been a legendary run for the two-division UFC champion, from capturing light heavyweight gold at 23 years old to now defending his heavyweight title for the first time at 37 years old. Going down as the greatest of all time in many eyes, Jones will look to add onto his legacy with a win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on Nov. 16 in New York City, which was officially announced over the weekend.
There was some hope Jones would unify the title against interim champion Tom Aspinall after CEO Dana White guaranteed that to be the case prior to Aspinall's interim title defense at UFC 304 but it looks like the UFC boss and Jon Jones might not be on the same page, after all.
Dana White Reveals Return Date & Event for Jon Jones
Jones: 'It's Gonna Be The Last Time..."
Months away from his rebooking against Miocic, Jones says his next fight will probably be his last.
"I feel very great. I feel really, really good. 250 pounds lean and strong. It's gonna be the last time," Jones told Clocked 'N' Loaded, when asked if he'd fight again after UFC 309. "Gonna be the last time more than likely."
Aspinall Under The Impression He's Fighting Winner Of Jones vs. Miocic
That's news to Aspinall as the interim heavyweight champion had been planning on fighting the winner of Jones vs. Miocic, cageside for the undisputed title fight in NYC.
"The heavyweight titles on the line at long last. Finally, we are confirmed for it," Aspinall reacted to Jones vs. Miocic being announced on his YouTube channel. "Will be there to watch these two gentlemen go at it. I, of course, have told the UFC, if anybody gets injured or there's any other reason why nobody can make it to that fight, why one of them might pull out, I'm ready to go.
"If I need to, I'll fight both of them in the same night. No problem. Give me my undisputed title because, in my opinion, there should not be two champions in one weight division," Aspinall added. "I think that is silly. This is not what UFC is about. This is not what MMA is about. There's one guy, each weight division, and I believe it's me. So, I'll be fighting the winner..."
England's Tom Aspinall impresses with a 8-1 record in the UFC Heavyweight division, not needing the judges scorecards for any of his fights. On a three-fight win streak, Aspinall avenged the sole loss of his UFC career, TKO'ing Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 to remain the interim champion.
While Aspinall has certainly proven himself a force to be reckoned with at heavyweight, there's no guarantees Jon "Bones" Jones will fight again after Stipe Miocic on Nov. 16.
Why Tom Aspinall Will Beat UFC Legend Jon Jones
