Top Contender Calls Out Sean O’Malley after Merab Dvalishvili Loss
Cory Sandhagen saw a silver lining come out of UFC 306.
"Sandman" might be the #2 contender like he was a fight ago before his loss to the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, but Sandhagen is still very much among the elite at 135lbs with wins over Chito Vera and Song Yadong.
Above him in the rankings, the world's best bantamweights collided as Merab Dvalishvili fought defending champ Sean O'Malley inside Sphere on Saturday.
It was your typical Dvalishvili fight with the Georgian scoring points with takedowns, ground and pound, and relentless pressure. For O'Malley, it was an off-night - and it showed with his takedown defense and lack of activity on the feet compared to past fights where he piled up strikes.
Sean O’Malley Apologizes after UFC 306 Title Loss to Merab Dvalishvili
Making it to the five-round distance, Dvalishvili would take O'Malley's title by unanimous decision, shaking up the bantamweight division which Sandhagen is a big player in.
Sandhagen's Sudden Realization
The former interim title challenger reacted to the result, sending a shout to both Dvalishvili and O'Malley, fighters Sandhagen wouldn't mind sharing the Octagon with one day... perhaps, "Suga" sooner rather than later, seeing as though the two of them are coming off a loss to the best wrestlers in the division.
"Watching Merab win the title [then] realizing you get Sandman v Suga because of it," Sandhagen wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
"Congrats, Merab. You earned it, man," Sandhagen congratulated Dvalishvili. "...O’Malley, time to give the people what they want. I don’t promise to not kiss you."
Sandhagen referenced Dvalishvili kissing O'Malley repeatedly on the back of his neck mid-fight at Noche UFC (UFC 306). Referee Herb Dean told Dvalishvili to stop, and O'Malley chased after Dvalishvili with punches as he turned his back to him.
While Sandhagen has shown he can wrestle for 25 minutes if he has to, the contender out of Colorado has a striking arsenal that'd sell well for a fight with O'Malley.
More Options For O'Malley
The Sandhagen callout wasn't only one O'Malley heard this Mexican Independence Day weekend, as Sandhagen's fellow contenders Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan also challenged O'Malley online.
"Hey O’Methyl…You wanted to be the next Conor McGregor-well now you are. Neither of you bums can defend a takedown. I’m teaching “Wrestling for Cokeheads” at 8 AM. See you in the morning," Cejudo wrote to O'Malley on 'X'.
"I never considered Sean a real champion because he was gifted decision against me in Abu Dhabi," Yan said of his previous fight with O'Malley that resulted in a controversial split decision loss at UFC 280. "Rematch season is open, so see you soon."
Who's next for Sean O'Malley now that he's without a title?
