Fans Torch Sean O’Malley's Coach for Corner Advice During UFC 306
MMA fans have put coach Tim Welch on blast for his corner advice to Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.
O’Malley lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship after going five rounds with Merab Dvalishvili inside the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14th. The now former 135-pound ruler had his moments, but he was outworked by his opponent, who put forth relentless pressure and was successful with takedowns.
Fight fans took notice of Welch's cornering, particularly late in the fight, and they were not impressed to say the least.
Tim Welch Gets Flak From Fans Following UFC 306
By the end of the fourth round of the UFC 306 main event, it was clear that Sean O’Malley needed a finish. We've been treated to some memorable quotes from coaches, such as when Leon Edwards was given a tongue-lashing from Dave Lovell before scoring a comeback KO win over Kamaru Usman to capture the UFC Welterweight Championship.
In this case, fans have ripped Welch for telling O’Malley that they were "almost done with this" before the final round.
"Sh*t team exposed."
"Terrible corner work. The sounds of a mad man."
"Couldn't wait to get it over huh."
"Yeah, it seemed a very odd comment when Sean was 3-4 rounds down and needing a finish."
"Not a single word uttered by his corner in the five rounds fought that would have been enough to turn the tide. Only hype to the hope of a hail Mary stoppage that never came. Just a yes man and not a coach was by his side."
O’Malley and Welch will have to go back to the drawing board to figure out how "Suga" can rebound and get the bantamweight title back. If the UFC doesn't book an immediate rematch, then there are some fresh matchups available such as Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.
