How to watch KSW 110: live stream, start time and full card
In the absence of the UFC this weekend, it's time to turn attention to one of Europe's most electrifying MMA promotions, KSW.
KSW returns with its 110th iteration, featuring ten fights from Poland and a former welterweight champion in the headlining fight.
When does KSW 110 start?
The event kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, September 20. Ten fights are confirmed for the card, subject to change.
Who's fighting at KSW 110?
Main event
- Andrzej Grzebyk (22-7) vs. Muslim Tulshaev (13-3); welter
Main card
- Tymoteusz Lopaczyk (13-3) vs. Madars Fleminas (13-7); welter
- Sergiusz Zajac (8-1) vs. Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz (11-2); light heavy
- Welisson Paiva (12-3-2) vs. Mateusz Makarowski (13-7-1); light
- Szymon Bajor (25-12) vs. Ricardo Prasel (13-5); heavy
- Rogerio Bontorin (17-5) vs. Vitaliy Yakimenko (9-2); bantam
- Piotr Kacprzak (12-5) vs. Lukasz Charzewski (13-3); feather
- Michal Dreczkowski (5-1) vs. Adam Tomasik (6-2); light heavy
Prelims
- Sebaastian Decowski (5-0) vs. Przemyslaw Gorny (6-4); bantam
- Krystian Blezien (9-5) vs. Oleksandr Moisa (3-1); light
Where can I watch KSW 110?
The KSW 110 prelims will be live and free on the KSW YouTube channel. After this, the main card can be watched via the KSW website either through KSWTV or CANAL+.
