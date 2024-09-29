How to Watch RIZIN 48 for Free (Outside of Japan)
Two RIZIN Fighting Federation title fights take place on Saturday, September 28, alongside a stacked card of fights.
While it takes some commitment for U.S. fans to watch RIZIN 48 since it begins at 11 pm ET, it's not a card you want to miss. Taking place at the Saitama Arena, Japan, RIZIN 48 guarantees a mix of spectacle and exciting mixed martial arts. The fights take place inside a roped ring similar to a boxing ring, and the rules are much more lax, allowing kicks and knees to grounded opponents.
Yes, this means soccer kicks too.
RIZIN 48 Stream
The good news is that RIZIN 48 is streaming completely for free on RIZIN TV for international viewers. To get access to the event, pre-order the PPV for $0 on RIZIN TV here.
Read More RIZIN & MMA News
- Renato Moicano Mauls Benoit Saint-Denis to Secure UFC Paris Stoppage
- Nassourdine Imavov Rallies for Big Win in UFC Paris Co-Main Event
- Fan-Favorite Fighter Flatlined by Vicious Knee at UFC Paris
- UFC GOAT Disagrees With Jon Jones Michael Jordan Comparison
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.