UFC GOAT Disagrees With Jon Jones Michael Jordan Comparison
In terms of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Jon Jones is almost always in the top-three, if not the number one seed.
Jones' career has been blemished only by disqualification and a series of scandals both inside and outside the Octagon. Former champion Kamaru Usman has likened his legacy to basketball legend Michael Jordan—a comparison one MMA GOAT, Demetrious Johnson, strongly disagrees with.
Johnson: Jones Didn't Show Excellency in Final Fights
"You know, me at the end of my career, I'm doing flying armbars," Johnson reacted on Remember The Show. "At the end of my career I'm doing a flying knee in a world title fight. ... When you look at Michael Jordon I'd say his skillset kept on developing. ... Yes he's [Jones is] been undefeated, but there's a couple of times where it's like, 'Dude he's getting f****** worked.'"
Johnson holds the UFC record for consecutive title defenses (11) and is third for title fight wins overall (13 vs. Jones' 15). However, 'Mighty Mouse' has tasted defeat, once by knockout to Adriano Moraes in ONE Championship.
"I got worked too in my fights, and I've been knocked out," Johnson admitted. "But over time it's showing excellency... When Jones fought Ciryl Gane... He took him down and [submitted him], there was nothing surprising, I knew he could do that. ... I still think he's one of the greatest but I wouldn't put him on the level as Michael Jordan."
Is UFC Big Enough for a Michael Jordan Level Star? (Opinion)
It's hard to deny Jones' accomplishments in the UFC. It might take decades to come across another fighter of his caliber in the promotion, especially with his longevity. However, right now the UFC is best described as a mile wide and an inch deep, from an awareness perspective.
The name Michael Jordan transcends basketball and is practically a household name across the globe. Meanwhile, you'd be hard-pressed to find an average person who can name one of the current UFC champs, let alone the greatest fighters in the sport's history.
When Jones retires, will his name have a longstanding effect like Jordan's? Or will it become a footnote in the annals of UFC history—a factoid to tell casual fans? Until the sport and its personalities are household names, it's hard to say that any fighter holds up to a legacy like Jordan's.
