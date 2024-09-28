Fan-Favorite Fighter Flatlined by Vicious Knee at UFC Paris
Fares Ziam has extended his UFC winning streak to four with a devastating knee knockout over Matt Frevola at UFC Paris on September 28.
Ziam dominated Frevola pillar to post with ranged striking and smothering ground control. 'Steamrolla' Frevola was subject to multiple slams and some vicious ground and pound, which changed his demeanour as the fight continued.
After nearly securing a rear-naked choke in round two, Ziam chased the submission route again in the final frame. As Frevola recovered from a takedown, Ziam brought up a knee which landed picture-perfect on Frevola's jaw, completely flatlining him.
Ziam has been flying under the radar for a while at lightweight, primarily because of his lukewarm performances against Claudio Puelles and Jai Herbert. But now, he should enjoy a boost in popularity, and possibly a ranked fight in the near future.
