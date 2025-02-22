How to watch 'The Last Crescendo' & boxing betting odds for Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2
The highly-anticipated Riyadh Season pay-per-view event is hours away, headlined by the long-awaited light heavyweight title rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, which dates back to their first meeting last October.
Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) took a home a decision victory for the first time in his career over Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) – 114-114, 115-113, 116-112.
The majority decision marked Bivol's first professional loss, leaving several question marks as to howa rematch might play out.
Saturday night at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will give fight fans those answers. Beterbiev is going to attempt to prove the first fight was no fluke, while Bivol wants to prove he is worthy of being an undisputed champion.
Artur Beterbiev Stays Brief, But Focused
Beterbiev and Bivol met the media for the final time ahead of their rematch. At this point, the hype is meaningless. Arguably the biggest non-heavyweight fight in boxing, if not the biggest boxing match this year, is so close both men could sense it.
“I was happy with the first fight because I won," Beterbiev said. "There are many things {I learned}. It’s too long to tell you. Let’s talk after the fight.”
Dmitry Bivol Anticipates Taking Risks To Finish Artur Beterbiev
Bivol remained confident, but serious. He has been manifesting another crack at the champion since the decision was awarded, recognizing this opportunity may be his last as an active fighter.
“All athletes want to win," Bivol said. "Just like gamblers. Of course, I didn’t win last time. And I really want to win. It’s burning inside of me. I want to change something because I can see where I was wrong at some points [of the fight]. And I want to change it. As an athlete, I want that.”
The event, dubbed "The Last Crescendo," kicks off a loaded day of combat sports, preceding UFC Seattle stateside shortly thereafter.
Below is the running bout order, as the event streams live on PPV.COM, DAZN pay-per-view, and Sky Sports (United Kingdom) beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT for $25.99 USD and £19.99 Pounds.
Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 Full Card & Odds
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Main Event Rematch: Artur Beterbiev (-130) vs. Dmitry Bivol (+105), 12 rounds, Beterbiev's Undisputed Light Heavyweight World Title
- Co-Main Event: Joseph Parker (-175) vs. Martin Bakole (+135), 12 rounds, Heavyweights
- Shakur Stevenson (-4000) vs. Josh Padley (+1500), 12 rounds, Stevenson's WBC World Lightweight Title
- Carlos Adames (+230) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (-290), 12 rounds, Adames' WBC Middleweight World Title
- Vergil Ortiz Jr. (-125) vs. Israil Madrimov (+100), 12 rounds, Ortiz's WBC Interim Junior Middleweight World Title
- Zhilei Zhang (+135) vs. Agit Kabayel (-165), 12 rounds, Vacant WBC Interim Heavyweight World Title
- Joshua Buatsi (-205) vs. Callum Smith (+165), 12 rounds, Buatsi's WBO Interim Light Heavyweight World Title
- Prelim: Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Jonatas de Oliveira, six rounds, 140 pounds – no odds available
- Prelim: Mohammed Alakel vs. Engel Gomez, six rounds, 135 pounds – no odds available
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
