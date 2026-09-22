Ian Machado Garry, Michael Morales Make Case for Islam Makhachev UFC Title Shot

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Ian Machado Garry and fellow contender Michael Morales have traded now-public barbs in Instagram DMs to begin the week.

The welterweight title picture keeps shrinking as the division’s champion, Islam Makhachev, waits for his next opportunity to defend gold.

It likely won’t be in December, though, which would mark UFC 335 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As of Monday evening, the Dec. 12 card still doesn’t have an officially confirmed main event, even though its November counterpart, UFC 334, was fully announced last Saturday during UFC 331.

Having defeated Machado Garry in August at UFC 330, Makhachev’s time off is strategic. The UFC Welterweight Champion wants to fight before the fasting period begins next winter, which would change his rehydration and overall training routine for a six-to-12-week camp.

With few contenders to choose from in a talent-stacked 170-pound division, Morales and Machado Garry are left to fight it out for No. 1 contender status while the rest of the Top-10 plays out.

Case for Islam Makhachev vs. Michael Morales

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Machado Garry suffered just his second MMA loss at the hands of Makhachev, while Morales has quickly emerged as one of the UFC’s most-promising welterweight contenders, riding an unbeaten, seven-fight UFC winning streak since making his promotional debut in Jan. 2022 (and having won 19 consecutive fights).

Of Morales’ 19 wins, 14 are by knockout. Add on his lone submission, and his finishing rate hovers at nearly 79 percent.

Ian Machado Garry Throws Parting Shot At Michael Morales

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ian Machado Garry during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a series of messages sent between the pair, it seems both are interested in a title eliminator to make the UFC’s No. 1 contender choice easy.

Michael Morales reveals his DMs with Ian Garry 👀



🗣️ Garry: "I wanna fight before the end of the year and I'm being told you're not available. You were able to be the backup for the world title fight but not able to take a fight with me now?"



🗣️ Morales: "My son, what are you… pic.twitter.com/1BcAyoFX8f — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 21, 2026

The exchange, posted on 'X' via Championship Rounds, has been viewed over half a million times.

“I wanna fight before the end of the year, and I'm being told you're not available,” Machado Garry said. “You were able to be the backup for the world title fight but not able to take a fight with me now?"

Morales, meanwhile, didn’t hold back.

“My son, what are you talking about?” Morales asked. “I fight whenever you want; I just want a contract, and that's it. I'll kick your a**."

Machado Garry fired back immediately, cutting to the chase. And, perhaps, planting a seed for one of the final UFC Fight Night events of the year.

“Saudi [Arabia] [on] November 28th let's do it,” Machado Garry replied.

Morales agreed, but the UFC has yet to officially announce the fight for the targeted date.

We’ll see if it transpires after all.

"Sign it, my son, and we'll do it.” Morales concluded.