3 Huge Takeaways From UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2, Including Burning Question

UFC 331 is under 10 hours old. Joshua Van earned his second UFC win this year with another successful title defense against the always durable, tough, and gritty ex-champion Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-47, 50-45).

As many MMA experts predicted, the fight was a war of attrition, a test of wills regarding who could dig deeper, and whether Van's December snafu with Pantoja's elbow injury at UFC 323 was a fluke. Spoiler alert: it was neither.

Sometimes, the sequel isn't as good as the original, whether it's in movies or in UFC title fights. But both men brought it. Over and over again, neither man slowed his pace. Grappling exchanges were executed by both in effortless fashion, with both men nearly finishing the other in Rounds 1 and 2 before striking dictated the pace come the championship rounds.

In a rarity, this rematch was not only the standard by which all current flyweights should judge themselves, but, to leave the community with a thought before jumping straight into takeaways, it'd be this: can Van-Pantoja 2 be the new baseline for the bare minimum UFC fight to be considered entertaining? We'll soon find out.

1. Van-Pantoja 3 Can't Happen Immediately

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Alexandre Pantoja (blue gloves) fights Joshua Van (red gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's in the UFC's best interest to wait this one out. Pantoja remains one of the division's best, even without the belt. Pantoja may need one or two more wins to be in consideration again, but trailing 0-2 as opposed to 1-1 looks vastly different when examining the overall body of work.

2. Gable Steveson Was Pushed Too Quickly

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Gable Steveson (red gloves) reacts during a fight against Sean Sharaf (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The road to superstardom hit an unexpectedly massive bump Saturday night, serving as a stark, brutal reminder that the so-called MMA "script" doesn't always go as planned. It happened Saturday night, and it only took 12 seconds. The UFC will now have to think long and hard, as will Steveson, to avoid back-to-back losses.

3. UFC Events Being Announced During In-House Show is Good

(Zuffa LLC)

A minor detail. However, the UFC's announcement of UFC 334, set for Saturday, Nov. 14, revealed during the UFC 331 broadcast, was brilliant. It hadn't leaked anywhere, and no major MMA insiders had hinted that it would drop during Saturday's event. Either way, it was intriguing enough that the promotion should consider it standard practice going forward. Now, the intrigue and anticipation can finally settle in as the event is officially under two months away.

Only time will tell.