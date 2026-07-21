UFC's Charles Oliveira Has One Reason Arman Tsarukyan Can Beat Ilia Topuria

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira recently offered a unique perspective on a potential lightweight clash between former UFC titleholder Ilia Topuria and No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan has remained immensely active despite only having two UFC fights since April 2024, with a win over Oliveira from their April 2024 split decision at UFC 300 and a second-round arm-triangle choke at UFC Qatar against Dan Hooker last November.

Arman Tsarukyan Has Stayed Busy Away From UFC

Colby Covington (yellow singlet) wrestles against Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event in Real American Freestyle’s RAF 11 on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of his recent UFC Octagon appearances, Tsarukyan took a combined 14 grappling and modified wrestling matches.

Oliveira sat down with ALF Global for an exclusive interview, where a question was raised regarding what would happen if Topuria and Tsarukyan fought each other.

Charles Oliveira says Arman Tsarukyan has what it takes to beat Ilia Topuria.



"I think Arman is quite capable of winning," Oliveira said, while acknowledging Topuria's knockout power.



He pointed out that Tsarukyan consistently looks for takedowns and believes that once the… pic.twitter.com/D0t91HqGEY — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 21, 2026

"I think Arman is quite capable of winning," Oliveira said.

In a deep-dive rational, Oliveira said there's a huge reason why taking Tsarukyan is the smarter prediction, despite Topuria entering the would-be fight with seven of his 17 wins coming by KO/TKO.

Charles Oliveira Weighs In On Topuria-Tsarukyan

Mar 7, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I believe that if, for example, you trade punches standing with Topuria just like it during my own fight with him, he definitely has the power to knock you out cold," Oliveira added. "If you look closely at Tsarukyan's most recent fights, you will see that all he does is take his opponent down to the ground."

Oliviera admitted that he wanted to stand with him to prove a point that he could win by knockout, but it ultimately backfired as Topuria secured a TKO in their UFC 317 fight last June.

"If [the fight] goes to the ground, of course, it's a completely different game," Oliveira said regarding Topuria potentially being uncomfortable off his back.

When asked why Oliveira didn't make a split second decision to take Topuria to the ground, he laughed. He had previously explained that had he done so, the fight would've arguably been different in such a way to where he may have won. But it is what it is, he said.

Charles Oliveira Admits Error In Ilia Topuria Fight

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't know," Oliveira said. "Maybe I believed in my punching too much. While I made a mistake, I'm human. We all make mistakes."

Oliveira is still awaiting his next fight. He last fought at UFC 326, earning a decision win over Max Holloway in March to win the "BMF" title. It's unclear whether his next fight will see him defend that title, or if he'll chase an interim or undisputed lightweight title fight barring Gaethje's potential retirement status.

Only time will tell, however. Everything remains fluid.