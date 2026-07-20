Ilia Topuria Celebrates Spain's World Cup Win One Month After UFC White House Loss

Less than a month after losing his UFC lightweight title, Ilia Topuria was in high spirits following Spain’s victory in the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Beginning on June 11 and featuring an expanded slate of 48 teams, this year’s FIFA World Cup was co-hosted by The United State, Mexico, and Canada and featured a staggering 104 matches over the course of the tournament.

The final took place on Sunday and feature defending champions Argentina taking on Spain, who largely controlled the match but were unable to find the back of the night until Ferran Torres finally scored the lone goal during the second half of extra time.

UFC Star Ilia Topuria Celebrates in Spain After FIFA World Cup Final

The victory marked the second World Cup title for Spain after the country also won the 2010 tournament in South Africa, and the victory also comes after they won the European Championship in 2024 with a 2-1 victory over England.

Spanish fans understandably went wild once the final whistle sounded at Metlife Stadium (dubbed “New York New Jersey Stadium" during the tournament) in East Rutherford, NJ, and UFC star Topuria was also one of the countless people celebrating the win back home in Spain.

Born in West Germany to Georgian parents, Topuria moved to Alicante, Spain as a teenager and began training in martial arts shortly thereafter.

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“El Matador” has proudly represented both Spain and Georgia during his fighting career, and in 2024 he officially received his Spanish citizenship.

When Will Ilia Topuria Return After His First UFC Loss?

Seeing Topuria celebrating after Spain’s win likely would have made some combat sports headlines under any circumstances, but the video also marks one of the first times fans have gotten to see the 29-year-old since his last fight.

After winning and defending the UFC featherweight title with knockouts of future UFC Hall of Famers Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, Topuria moved up to the lightweight division last year and won a second belt by stopping another future UFC Hall of Famer in Charles Oliveira.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Topuria’s first lightweight title defense was scheduled as the headliner for last month’s UFC White House card, where he faced interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje in a fight that represented Gaethje’s third bid to claim undisputed UFC gold.

Lined as a prohibitive underdog heading into the night, “The Highlight” put on a career-defining performance and forced Topuria’s team to call the fight off following the conclusion of the fourth round.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) fights Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Topuria sustained considerable damage during the bout but seems to be recovering well based on the recent video of him, which will almost certainly get fans talking about a timeline for when the UFC star may make his return to the cage.