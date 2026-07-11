What Time Does the UFC Fight Start Tonight? Walk Outs for McGregor vs. Holloway

For the first time in years, watching tonight’s Conor McGregor fight won’t require the purchase of a UFC Pay-Per-View in The United States.

Instead, McGregor’s first outing in five years opposite Max Holloway will close out a UFC 329 event that features a total of 14 fights airing entirely on Paramount+, with the early prelims also available to watch via UFC Fight Pass.

Some fans understandably tempered their expectations around whether or not McGregor would actually make it to the cage at UFC 329 given that he withdrew from his previously scheduled return in 2024 with a broken toe, but it looks like “The Notorious” will in fact fight tonight for the first time since 2021.

Conor McGregor Makes UFC Return After 5 Years Away

In addition to ending a five-year layoff, McGregor will also look to snap a two-fight skid tonight when he faces Holloway a second time and welcomes the Hawaiian to the welterweight division.

Conor McGregor reacts during weigh-ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The soon-to-be 38-year-old’s last outing at UFC 264 ended after the first round when he suffered a broken ankle, which gave him back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier after “The Diamond” also stopped McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 earlier that year.

Conor McGregor reacts after suffering an injury in his loss to Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The Irishman last got his hand raised in 2020 when he stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246, which was also the most recent time the McGregor competed at 170 lbs.

Max Holloway Looks to Avenge 2013 Loss to Conor McGregor

The first meeting between the two UFC 329 headliners took place at featherweight in 2013, and Holloway went on to put together a 13-fight win streak that eventually saw him win and defend that division’s title after dropping a decision to McGregor.

Conor McGregor (left) poses with Max Holloway during the weigh-in for their UFC fight at TD Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Blessed” made his first foray up to the lightweight division for a rematch with Poirier in 2019 and appeared to be outmatched above his usual weight class, but Holloway returned to 155 lbs. at UFC 300 and scored an incredible last-second knockout of recently-crowned UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje.

Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A failed bid to reclaim the featherweight belt from Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 encouraged Holloway to move up to lightweight full-time and split “BMF” title fights with Poirier and Charles Oliveira before he signed on to make his welterweight debut against McGregor.

What Time Does the UFC Fight Start Tonight?

UFC 329 is set to go ahead with a total of 14 bouts after all fighters successfully made weight yesterday, and the early prelim portion of the card is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The four-fight preliminary card will follow at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the main card action will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker makes his light heavyweight debut in the featured prelim for UFC 329. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The overall timing of a UFC main card can vary a little bit depending on what fights are scheduled and whether or not any of them end inside the distance, but UFC 329 should flow fairly smoothly given that only the main event is scheduled for five rounds.

Conor McGregor holds an Irish flag as he celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

With the UFC typically budgeting around a half hour per non-title fight, fans can expect McGregor and Holloway to likely start making their respective walks to the Octagon somewhere around 11:00 p.m. ET.