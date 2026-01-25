Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett & Earns Ilia Topuria Fight in Bloody UFC 324 War

The first UFC main event of 2026 was an interim lightweight title bout featuring Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

After a lenghy hiatus of six weeks, the UFC kicked off its 2026 schedule and ushered in a new era with Paramount when UFC 324 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday night.

The card took a significant hit when it lost the co-main event between UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, but the event's headlining bout did see

Justin Gaethje Outlasts Paddy Pimblett In Early "Fight Of The Year" Contender

The interim lightweight title bout followed a co-main event between former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley and Song Yadong, which saw O'Malley earn a hard-fought unanimous decision to pick up his first victory since his lone title defense at UFC 299.

Despite Gaethje's credentials as both a former interim lightweight and "BMF" champion, Pimblett was the one that came into his first UFC main event as more than a 2-1 favorite.

The two men took the opening minute to work at range before things quickly escalated with some heavy exchanges, one of which ended with Pimblett on the mat before he managed to work back to his feet. "The Baddy" connected with some massive punches of his own as Gaethje continued trying to walk forward, and he also found early success battering his opponent with leg kicks.

The second round saw Gaethje continue hunting for knockout punches while Pimblett took a more diverse approach with his striking until "The Highlight" punctuated the round with a late knockdown that kept things on the mat until the bell sounded.

Wearing some significant damage on his face, Pimblett seemed to settle back into a striking rhythm to start the third frame. The commentary team noted that Gaethje appeared to be struggling with his right hand as the round went on, and "The Baddy" confidently pointed to himself and said "my round" before the two men went back to their respective corners.

"The Highlight" turned things back up to start the championship rounds and appeared to rock Pimblett several times during the course of a very strong fourth for the former interim and "BMF" titleholder. Both men broke their respective personal records for strikes landed in a fight during a wild final round, and after 25 incredible minutes of action it was Gaethje who claimed the UFC's interim lightweight belt for the second time.

Undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria made it clear ahead of UFC 324 that he was planning to fight the winner of Gaethje vs. Pimblett in his return to the Octagon, and now fans will have to wait and see when exactly that title unification fight will take place.

