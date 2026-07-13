UFC Fans Ready for Justin Gaethje Fight News After Major Update From Manager

A recent update from Justin Gaethje’s manager has fans wondering if the UFC lightweight champion’s first title defense is already in the works.

One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, Gaethje began the year by claiming the promotion’s interim lightweight belt for the second time with a unanimous decision over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324.

That victory set up a massive lightweight title unification fight at The White House, where Gaethje handed Ilia Topuria the first loss of his MMA career and finally managed to claim undisputed UFC gold.

Ali Abdelaziz Kicks Off Speculation for Justin Gaethje's Next UFC Fight

UFC Hall of Famers Demetrious Johnson and Georges St-Pierre both publically called for Gaethje to retire following the biggest win of his career, but for the moment it looks like “The Highlight” plans to stick around and defend his title.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) fights Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few promising options available for Gaethje’s next fight, and his manager Ali Abdelaziz got the MMA rumor mill churning this week with a post suggesting that his fighter will face a new opponent his next time out.

The champ’s next fight will be against someone he’s never fought before. I’m really excited for this matchup. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 13, 2026

"The champ’s next fight will be against someone he’s never fought before. I’m really excited for this matchup."

As noted by several fans, Abdelaziz could potentially be referring to Islam Makhachev’s upcoming fight with Ian Machado Garry, which will serve as the headlining bout for UFC 330 and see Makhachev make the first defense of his welterweight title.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there’s a chance that Abdelaziz could be a referencing Makhachev, Gaethje seems to be the more likely candidate given that he’s already shared the cage with a number of the top UFC lightweights that currently have cases for a title shot.

Will Arman Tsarukyan Finally Get His UFC Title Shot?

Based on Abdelaziz’s post, it looks like Arman Tsarukyan may face Gaethje next and finally get his crack at the UFC lightweight title.

Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to fight for lightweight gold in early 2025 against Makhachev in a rematch of their 2019 meeting, but “Ahalkalakets” famously withdrew with an injury on weigh-in day and was replaced by Renato Moicano.

Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

UFC CEO Dana White put Tsarukyan on blast following the event and declared that he’d have to work his way back to a title shot. Since then, the 29-year-old has collected an impressive number of victories in grappling competitions, and he also submitted Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Qatar in November.

Other Options for Justin Gaethje's First UFC Title Defense

An immediate rematch with Topuria would likely be on the table if “El Matador” hadn’t absorbed so much damage in the White House fight, but there’s also a few other names Gaethje might be eager to see again if he doesn’t fight Tsarukyan.

Max Holloway during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Highlight” relinquished his “BMF” belt to Max Holloway via last-second knockout at UFC 300, and Holloway will likely be ready to return sooner rather than later after the anticlimactic ending to his rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 329.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lightweight champion’s former foe Pimblett also returned to the win column at UFC 329 when he submitted Benoit Saint-Denis in just 52 seconds, and Gaethje may also be interested in running things back with Charles Oliveira after “Do Bronx” previously submitted him in 2022 and took the "BMF” belt from Holloway in March.