The Inaugural World Cup Halftime Was Too Crowded To Be Effective—But I Still Kind of Liked It

Just last week, I wrote that there are few things more American than ranch dressing or a $750 statue of a taxidermy raccoon, Erling Haaland's choice of World Cup souvenir. Today, I would like to add to that statement: in addition to creamy white condiments and stuffed trash pandas, there are few things more American than a halftime show.

Perhaps that is why FIFA opted to install a mid-game concert during Sunday’s World Cup final, which, like much of the tournament, was played on U.S. soil and just outside one of the country’s most notable metropolises. For years, American sports fans have watched many a mid-game concert during football and basketball events big and small, the most famous of which is held during the Super Bowl every February. Was Sunday’s show a bit of an homage to that practice?

Probably not; it’s unlikely FIFA was catering toward anyone but itself and its capitalistic instincts, eager to draw in viewers and make even more money hand over fist. Still, as a live music-loving, concert-attending fan, I can’t say I wasn’t intrigued by the prospect of a performance, and maybe even a bit excited to watch it, however impure and criticized the org’s motives might have been.

Now that it’s over, however, I feel comfortable saying: what a confusing, if nonetheless entertaining, interlude it was.

The 11-minute production began with a very likely pre-recorded Madonna bit, wherein the legacy pop star appeared to cruise around underneath the stadium while singing along to her 2000s hit “Music.” Straightforward enough.

But by the time she made her way onto the field, all she had time left to do was strike a pose with Brazilian legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho before passing the mic to the next performer, which was apparently … the Muppets?

I did not have Animal playing “Seven Nation Army” on my bingo card, and will admit I laughed out loud at the sight of it.

The gimmicks continued after that; following a dance-heavy performance from K-pop supergroup BTS, Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, who play the titular soccer coach and his sidekick, Coach Beard, had the honor of introducing Justin Bieber for an acoustic rendition of SWAG II’s “Everything Hallelujah.” (Clearly, he did not hear my pleas for “Beauty and a Beat.” Sigh.)

While the Biebs sounded great—and although it’s always nice to see the former child star look happy and healthy, as he did on Sunday—his choice to slow things down for his segment of the already mishmashed extravaganza only added to the tonal whiplash of the production.

Shakira and Burna Boy then picked things back up with another performance of their high-energy “Dai Dai,” which they sang at the tournament’s opening match , as well, before the PS22 Chorus of Staten Island, N.Y., joined Coldplay lead singer and (and halftime show mastermind) Chris Martin for an almost saccharinely sweet moment of unity that’s become somewhat of a schtick for the British alt-rocker over the last 15 years.

Shakira was one of many performers to hit the field during halftime of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

I can’t say I didn’t like the show; for one, very few halftimes have ever gotten something of a chuckle out of me, and this one earned two, the second having arrived when cameras cut to Kermit and a pink dress-wearing Miss Piggy (can we just involve the Muppets in everything, please?). And for another, Martin & Co. did a solid job selecting the afternoon’s featured talent, with choices in line with the tournament’s international scope.

But overall, the whole thing was just a bit too much to be profound. Each performer had what felt like seconds to do their bit, even though each could have headlined a spot on their own, and the nonstop stimulation cluttered what could have been a stronger (or at least more effective) message. Maybe organizers were calling our bluff, understanding that if they didn’t pack every second of the show with attention-grabbing ploys, an already-skeptical fanbase would remember they didn’t want this in the first place. But if FIFA tries this again in 2030, however, I would encourage them to tone it down just a touch, and trust that quality, not quantity, is what will win over the critics in the end.

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