UFC star Conor McGregor caught on video spitting on Khabib Nurmagomedov fan
Conor McGregor continues to make headlines for all kinds of reasons that have nothing to do with a return to the UFC.
No combat sports fan would dream of arguing against the fact the “The Notorious” is the biggest star in the history of the UFC, but the MMA community has grown increasingly frustrated with the Irishman’s behavior in the time since his last fight back in 2021.
The 36-year-old’s meteoric rise to superstardom culminated with becoming the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez before going on to compete in a blockbuster boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, but since then McGregor has only competed four times and gone 1-3 overall.
McGregor Spits On Fan For Chanting "Let's Go Khabib"
There’s an argument to be made that his meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 was the last real high-profile moment of McGregor’s career, and clearly “The Notorious” still harbors plenty of hatred towards Nurmagomedov based on his recent viral interaction with a fan of the UFC Hall of Famer.
McGregor’s rivalry with Khabib and the Nurmagomedov family has been a hot topic in recent weeks, as the former two-division UFC champion used Paul Hughes’ PFL main event with Usman Nurmagomedov as an opportunity to reignite the feud.
“The Notorious” initially celebrated Hughes’ performance against Usman before a post-fight clip between “Big News” and the Nurmagomedov team sent McGregor on a bizarre social media tirade that Hughes was quick to brush off.
McGregor hasn’t been seen Octagon side as of late but has been a staple at events for BKFC. The Irishman is already a part-owner of the promotion and has indicated that he wants his role to expand to that of a “player-manager” at some point in the future.
The 36-year-old’s cancelled return fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 feels like a distant memory now even though that event only took place last June, and even UFC CEO Dana White appears to be losing hope in the idea that McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC this year.
