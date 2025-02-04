MMA Knockout

Jake Paul reveals Super Bowl pick, promises outrageous gift to potential MVP

Jake Paul proposed a bold offer to one potential star MVP candidate if he wins the Super Bowl.

Jake Paul isn't one to discuss much about the NFL, but with the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (17-3) rapidly approaching (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX), the boxer decided to get in on the action thanks to his association with Betr Picks.

Paul Offers Saquon Barkley Ferrari For MVP Performance

In a video posted to Instagram, Paul, fresh off a decision win against Mike Tyson last November, is calling on Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to carry his team to their first championship win since 2018 when they defeated the New England Patriots.

And there's a special prize attached on top of the Lombardi Trophy and eventual Super Bowl ring – from Paul himself.

Because, ultimately, why not?

"This is a message for Saquon Barkley and Saquon Barkley only," Paul said. "If you win the Super Bowl MVP, I think you can do it, brother. Have so much love for you. You've been dominating all my Betr Picks Lineups this whole season. I will give you one of my Ferraris if you win Super Bowl MVP. Come on, baby. Download Betr."

Barkley and the Eagles have cruised through their postseason thus far, defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC's wild-card round, the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Playoffs, and the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship en route to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

The Eagles are familiar with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, as Kansas City is seeking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. They defeated the Eagles to cap the 2022-2023 NFL season, 38-35, in Glendale, Ariz.

At press time, Barkley can make NFL history himself if he gains at least 30 yards in the game, surpassing former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis' record (2,726) for single-season rushing yards.

Whether Barkley, a Penn State alumnus, can do just that is nearly inevitable.

But regardless, it appears the pair have a deal.

It remains to be seen whether Paul will follow up on his promise and whether Barkley can knock off the Chiefs. Kansas City has not lost since Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, against whom they exacted revenge in the AFC Championship.

