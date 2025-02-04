MMA Knockout

Michael Bisping delivers brutal take on future of Israel Adesanya's UFC career

From one ex-champion to another, Michael Bisping isn't banking on Israel Adesanya fighting for UFC gold again.

Despite praising Israel Adesanya in the days leading to his fight against Nassourdine Imavov, former UFC Middleweight Champion turned-analyst Michael Bisping has seen enough from the once-unbeatable phenom.

Adesanya has since lost three in a row despite regaining his title against Alex Pereira in April 2023.

Bisping took to his YouTube channel shortly after the fight to chronicle precisely what transpired while praising Imavov's captilization of dominance.

"Can you believe this? The reign of Israel Adesanya is over. It's done," Bisping said. "I say that with the greatest of respect."

"He Will Be In The Hall Of Fame"

Those words from Bisping serve as a reminder that sometimes, careers have a closing chapter. Bisping added that it's approaching, if not nearly set in stone, that the 35-year-old is never going be the same as he once was five years ago when he was champion.

"Israel Adesanya is an absolute legend of the sport." Bisping said. "He will be in the Hall of Fame, and he may go on to fight again. But I don't think he'll ever fight for a middleweight championship or a belt of any kind."

Following the loss of his title in 2017, Bisping went through the part of his career where things began to fade as the years of longevity piled up, and then some. Bisping said the same thing is happening to Adesanya.

"What he's given the sport is incredible, but I always say this, 'This sport is a motherf***er.' You scratch and claw," Bisping said. "You work your way to the top. You deal with a lot of bullis**t. You work your godd*** a** off.  You go through injuries. You put relationships to one side. You've got to be selfish and work your f***ing a** off."

After losing the belt, some fighters feel the relief of pressure, while others get sucked into the constant cycle of highs, lows, failures, and the sacrifice to grind at the sport's highest degree.

Bisping said Adesanya won't ever experience those feelings for a simple reason: MMA exploitation.

"Guess what this sport does?  It picks you up, it uses you up, it chews you up and the it spits you out," Bisping said. "That sounds harsh, but that's what it does. And that's what it's done to Israel Adesanya."

Adesanya will go down as one of the sport's best middleweights, further signifying a complete MMA reset is warranted long term.

For now, only time will tell.

