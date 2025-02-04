Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender shockingly released after Saudi Arabia loss

Shamil @GazievMMA moves up three spots to No. 11 in the official rankings update following #UFCSaudiArabia.



Jairzinho Rozenstruik was removed from rankings pool, as was Marcos Rogerio de Lima, allowing Don'Tale @LordKongMayes to join the list at No. 14, Jhonata Diniz at 15. pic.twitter.com/K1VSu58lWB