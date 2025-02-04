Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender shockingly released after Saudi Arabia loss
Jairzinho Rozenstruik's days of fighting in the UFC are over.
It was a 15-fight stretch for the heavyweight fighter from Suriname - Rozenstruik made his promotional debut back in 2019 before his final appearance this weekend. 3-1 in his last 4, Rozenstruik lost a unanimous decision to ex-title challenger Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia.
Rozenstruik Booted From Rankings
On Tuesday, UFC Roster Watch reported Rozenstruik was no longer on the roster, the #9 contender officially removed from the rankings hours later.
The last two men Rozenstruik beat, Shamil Gaziev and Tai Tuivasa (on a five-fight losing streak) are still on the roster. Rozenstruik tells Cole Shelton he was not advised by the promotion of his release, saying he had 3 fights left on his contract.
Rozenstruik once stood as a 10-0 UFC heavyweight before being handed his first pro loss by Francis Ngannou in 2020. It was a bit of a downward spiral for "Bigi Boy" from there, exchanging wins and losses to ranked competition.
The 36-year-old Rozenstruik didn't reach the title picture, but he did manage to beat the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski in a UFC run spanning six years. Rozenstruik headlined six UFC events during his time in the Octagon.
The PFL, GFL, BKFC, and even Karate Combat are potential options for the perennial heavyweight contender.
