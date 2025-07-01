Ilia Topuria hits 'too hard' says UFC champ who got dropped in sparring
Ilia Topuria isn't just knocking out legends in the Octagon, he's giving the sport's best champions trouble in the training room.
'El Matador' is is reaching unmatched levels of success in the promotion after flatlining Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Now a two-division champion, Topuria has his eyes set on becoming the UFC's first three-division champion, and is willing to push for an Islam Makhachev fight at welterweight.
Champions beware, Topuria is after your belts, and 'The Machine' can vouch for his power.
'He hits too hard' ... Merab Dvalishvili recalls sparring Ilia Topuria in training
Speaking with Ariel Helwani, bantamweight champion and pound-for-pound talent Merab Dvalishvili explained how he can't spar his fellow Georgian in training anymore.
"I can't spar with him anymore," Dvalishvili admitted. "He hits hard. He dropped me two times from body shots. Thank God my head is fine. And every time I finished sparring with him I was like, 'Thank God, it's over.'"
Whether Dvalishvili is protecting his longevity and brain health as a champion by avoiding sparring with Topuria due to poor etiquette, or Topuria is simply that good, dominating 'The Machine' in any setting is a testament to his skill.
Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns had similar horror stories about Topuria before his fight with Josh Emmett. Courtesy of Luke Thomas.
“This guy came [out] here to the gym and did half of his camp [for his fight] against Josh Emmett here and he knocked out three of my teammates out, not down, out! With the big gloves, with the big gloves, I’m going to say that one more time, with the big gloves. Out!”
