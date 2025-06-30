Merab Dvalishvili offered out for UFC-BMF double-champ fight
The UFC BMF belt has once again entered the title picture, as one of the most accomplished champions in the promotion would prefer a baddest motherf------ showdown with Merab Dvalishvili.
It was Max Holloway's BMF belt that was brought to the table by Ilia Topuria before their fight at UFC 308, but it remains in the hands of 'Blessed' despite his knockout loss.
Holloway puts it on the line against two-time BMF contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, but another champion thinks they should inaugurate a 130-lbs BMF belt for one landmark fight.
Alexandre Pantoja thinks BMF showdown with Merab Dvalishvili would make great entertainment
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has been asked this question a million times: Would you consider a double-championship fight with Merab Dvalishvili?
'The Cannibal' essentially told MMA Knockout that he'd accept whatever the UFC has to offer. Now having made a fourth title defense at UFC 317 against Kai Kara-France, Pantoja has shifted his tone.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Pantoja changed gears, offering new terms for a potential Dvalishvili fight.
"If UFC want to do something [with Merab], I'm going to say something crazy," Pantoja remarked. "Make a BMF and make it 130-lbs... Why not, you know? I don't need to put my belt on vacation, and Merab doesn't need to do anything, it's fair."
It's a watertight idea. Pantoja and Dvalishvili have built reputations for badass, relentless styles, and they have a first come, first served mentality to their title reigns. Plus, they're both lapping their respective divisions, so why not have some fun?
