UFC legend Daniel Cormier names biggest challenge for Ilia Topuria
Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier believes Ilia Topuria is a new breed of UFC superstar, but thinks he has one big threat ahead.
'DC' was on the commentary team for UFC 317, where Topuria wowed the combat sports world by knocking out Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title. The belt was left behind by pound-for-pound star Islam Makhachev, as he chases greener pastures at welterweight.
With this win, Topuria owns one of the most decorated three-fight streaks in the sport's history, and fans are eager to call him an all-time great. Cormier isn't so easy to convince...
Daniel Cormier names Islam Makhachev as the one who 'gets by' Ilia Topuria
"Ilia Topuria's a real life star. He really is," Cormier explained on his YouTube channel. "I think we're going to be watching this kid for a real long time. . . As he stays the course, I believe he's going to be very valuable and in the [title picture] or as the champion at [lightweight] for a long time.
"I think Islam gets by hm [beats him], but I think Islam would be one of the greatest challenges he would have."
Saying Topuria will be around for a long time might be bold, considering 'El Matador' plans to retire by the time he's thirty. Makhachev remains the biggest fight to make for the new superstar, but it would have to take place at welterweight if the Dagestan champion plans to make a permanent move.
That is unless the UFC wants to commit to making one of the greatest fights of all time.
