Magomed Ankalaev trades barbs with Jiri Prochazka as he snubs Pereira rematch
Magomed Ankalaev and Jiri Prochazka are yet again trading online insults.
Ankalaev, who claimed the light heavyweight title from Alex Pereira at UFC 313, is still to announce his first title defense. As a notoriously inactive fighter, he doesn't yet have the favor of fight fans, and this sentiment extends to his light heavyweight rivals too.
The Russian champion is gunning for a money rematch with Pereira, but his recent callout has drawn venom from former champion Jiri Prochazka.
Jiri Prochazka lashes out at Magomed Ankalaev
It's an online spat between former and current light heavyweight champions, as Ankalaev took an opportunity to trash his opposition on X.
"Breaking news," He wrote. "Alex is now asking to fight me during Ramadan again. I need more time and the other clown [Jiri] is doing his homework [at University]. Let me fight [Carlos Ulberg] I think he's more dangerous than all of them."
In a reply on that message, Prochazka struck back.
"Hey clown," He replied. "I finished Uninversity, like you finished Elementary School (I hope). And if you don't want me as your teacher now, I'll fight Carlos next."
Ulberg is undeniably next in line if Pereira or Prochazka can't put a fight together. The City Kickboxing contender is the No. 3-ranked light heavyweight, with only Pereira and Prochazka above him in the rankings. He last defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision.
More MMA Knockout News
• Alexandre Pantoja demands respect from controversial UFC rankings
• Dana White scolds former 'BMF' champion about UFC retirement talks: 'Pretty wacky'
• 'Weight lifted' ... Payton Talbott reacts to essential UFC 317 victory
• Dustin Poirier's UFC retirement promo will make you want to run through a wall
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.