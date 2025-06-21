Ilia Topuria makes bold vow to hunt down Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria will go to the ends of the Earth for a fight with Islam Makhachev.
Makhachev escaped a fight with Topuria at lightweight, moving up to welterweight to fight Jack Della Maddalena, hopefully sometime this year.
His justification was a lack of quality title defenses: Two came against then-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and he didn't want a third defense against a champion moving up.
Ilia Topuria 'going to push' for welterweight title shot if Islam Makhachev wins gold in new division
In a new statement, Topuria has made it alarmingly clear that Makhachev has nowhere to run...
Speaking with Oscar Willis, 'El Matador' highlighted plans to chase Makhachev to welterweight, granted the former lightweight king dethrones Maddalena.
"If Islam becomes the welterweight world champion, for sure I am going to push for that shot," Topuria remarked. "And I will move to the welterweight division."
Topuria operates on the premise that he defeats Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight belt at UFC 317. His brazen confidence is something fight fans have come to admire, but becoming a three-weight champion would be a first for the UFC.
Prolific finisher Oliveira is a tall task for any fighter in the UFC, and he will vastly outsize Topuria come fight night. That said, Makhachev, despite being the pound-for-pound best fighter in the promotion, is probably the best route to a triple gold for Topuria.
Having already prepared to fight Makhachev in a weight class above his native featherweight, Topuria vs. Makhachev at welterweight is the Georgian-Spaniard's best route to making UFC history.
More MMA Knockout News
- PFL 2025 World Tournament free live results & highlights for Rabadanov vs. Lee
- UFC Baku fight picks & predictions for Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay
- UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.