UFC Baku fight picks & predictions for Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
The UFC makes its first trip to Azerbaijan this weekend for UFC Baku, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.
The event is headlined by a pivotal light heavyweight matchup between the division’s former champion Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr., who is returning to action for the first time since his failed title bid against then-champion Alex Pereira at UFC 307 in October.
The night’s co-main event is also an important lightweight tilt between top-ranked contenders Rafael Fiziev and Ignacio Bahamondes, which will see Bahamondes try to extend his finishing streak against the #11-ranked Fiziev.
UFC Baku Main Card Predictions
Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Both of these men are coming off losses where they sustained a considerable amount of damage, and with Rountree having taken quite a bit of time to recover I favor “The War Horse” to get things done in what will presumably be a striking-heavy fight.
(Pick: Rountree Jr.)
Rafael Fizeiv vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Fiziev took advantage of a short-notice opportunity to step in and rematch Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 but came up short, and even though Bahamondes is on a tear a slight step back in competition like this should be a good opportunity for “Ataman” to snap his current three-fight skid.
(Pick: Fiziev)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
This is the third event that this fight has been booked for, and it’s still a wild matchup for Blaydes to have accepted given that he’s coming off an interim heavyweight title fight. “Razor” is certainly the more credentialed fighter, but this fight just has a strange feel to it.
(Pick: Kuniev)
Myktykbek Orolbai vs. Tofiq Musayaev
This is still an excellent matchup that unfortunately isn’t going to attract the attention of many casual fans, and with Musayev coming into the night off a major layoff I have to pick Orolbai to spoil the Azerbaijani fighter’s UFC debut.
(Pick: Orolbai)
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta
Motta is the kind of fighter that’s more than capable of playing spoiler here, but the Brazilian also leaves himself a bit too open on the feet and is facing a dangerous finisher in Sadykhov.
(Pick: Sadykhov)
Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad
The main card opener is another well-matched fight between two talented featherweights. Grad impressed by stopping Lucas Alexander in his UFC debut, but Naimov has already squared off with a higher level of competition in the Octagon.
(Pick: Naimov)
UFC Baku Preliminary Card Predictions
Ko Seok Hyeon vs. Oban Elliott
Ko could make an immediate impact in his promotional debut if he were to upset Elliott, but “The Welsh Gangster” is riding a massive wave of momentum that I expect will keep rolling at UFC Baku.
(Pick: Elliott)
Ismail Naurdiev vs. Jun Yong Park
Park’s last two UFC outings were certainly a step back from the four-fight win streak he previously put together, but this matchup with Naurdiev should allow “The Iron Turtle” to score his second win in a row and start working towards another middleweight win streak.
(Pick: Park)
Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Melissa Mullins
Zheleznyakova and Mullins square off again after theu previously met at ARES FC 9 in 2022, and I expect that “No Mess” will get the better of things once again and improve to 2-0 over her Russian rival.
(Pick: Mullins)
Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula
Both of these women come into UFC Baku after suffering losses to the aforementioned Mullins. Sygula will be motivated to try and earn her first Octagon victory, but I think that Alekseeva will be the one that returns to the win column.
(Pick: Alekseeva)
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum
It’s ridiculous that a bout this good is buried on the prelims, and while I expect that Maksum will make things more competitive than the pre-event odds indicate this should be Ulanbekov’s fight to lose
(Pick: Ulanbekov)
Mohammed Usman vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
This was a bold choice for the UFC Baku curtain jerker given that it could play out as a slow-paced wrestling match, and I’m going to slightly lean with Usman to get his hand raised based on the fact that he has significantly more MMA experience.
(Pick: Usman)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Baku all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
