Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay
MMA fans continue to be anguished toward UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and his indecision toward interim champion Tom Aspinall.
Whether the two are finally going to lock horns in the Octagon remains to be seen, and a former rival of Jon Jones has grown sick of Jones' recent behavior.
The latest example came on Thursday, with a new interview of a seemingly-inebriated Jones on an episode of the Full Send Podcast, where the champion danced around a question regarding his possible retirement. In so many words, Jones has other priorities to focus on. And, according to him, none of them have anything to do with fighting.
The aforementioned rival is champion-turned-commentator Daniel Cormier, who shared the Octagon with Jones twice during his career despite coming up short in the lone fight that counted (the other was a No Contest).
Nevertheless, Cormier never shys away from discussing the arguable UFC GOAT every chance he can, especially when it comes to him fighting (or not fighting) Aspinall.
Daniel Cormier Reveals Opinion On Why Jones Won't Fight Aspinall
Cormier said in a recent YouTube video on his channel Jones needs to stop the holdup before the UFC, or another party, does so.
"Let me tell you why it's never been someone like Aspinall: because of the way the rules have changed. If this [were] Jon Jones at 28 years old, no worry for him, and Aspinall would not be the biggest threat to him," Cormier said.
Jones is approaching 40. While the heavyweight champion may not have hit Father Time just yet, Cormier says if Jones isn't careful, it might unexpectedly come back to bite him.
Daniel Cormier Calls Out Jon Jones
"That might've worked before," Cormier said about Jones' delay. "That's not working this time."
Now, it's up to the promotion to decide where it goes with Jones. UFC CEO Dana White once again didn't give a firm answer as to when things would be patched up, as he recently cited a "couple weeks" from now.
Although Cormier said he wants the UFC to move on, it's ultimately up to the UFC brass to make a rather risky final decision.
