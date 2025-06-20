MMA Knockout

Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay

A former rival of Jon Jones has spoken out against him about the Tom Aspinall fight remaining stagnant

Zain Bando

MMA fans continue to be anguished toward UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and his indecision toward interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Whether the two are finally going to lock horns in the Octagon remains to be seen, and a former rival of Jon Jones has grown sick of Jones' recent behavior.

The latest example came on Thursday, with a new interview of a seemingly-inebriated Jones on an episode of the Full Send Podcast, where the champion danced around a question regarding his possible retirement. In so many words, Jones has other priorities to focus on. And, according to him, none of them have anything to do with fighting.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The aforementioned rival is champion-turned-commentator Daniel Cormier, who shared the Octagon with Jones twice during his career despite coming up short in the lone fight that counted (the other was a No Contest).

Nevertheless, Cormier never shys away from discussing the arguable UFC GOAT every chance he can, especially when it comes to him fighting (or not fighting) Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier Reveals Opinion On Why Jones Won't Fight Aspinall

Cormier said in a recent YouTube video on his channel Jones needs to stop the holdup before the UFC, or another party, does so.

Aspinall awaits Jones
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Let me tell you why it's never been someone like Aspinall: because of the way the rules have changed. If this [were] Jon Jones at 28 years old, no worry for him, and Aspinall would not be the biggest threat to him," Cormier said.

Jones is approaching 40. While the heavyweight champion may not have hit Father Time just yet, Cormier says if Jones isn't careful, it might unexpectedly come back to bite him.

Daniel Cormier Calls Out Jon Jones

"That might've worked before," Cormier said about Jones' delay. "That's not working this time."

Jones defended his title last November
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now, it's up to the promotion to decide where it goes with Jones. UFC CEO Dana White once again didn't give a firm answer as to when things would be patched up, as he recently cited a "couple weeks" from now.

Although Cormier said he wants the UFC to move on, it's ultimately up to the UFC brass to make a rather risky final decision.

Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

