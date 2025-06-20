UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree
It looks like the UFC is making a serious effort to sign some of the top European fighters on the market.
This week marks a major milestone for the UFC as it hosts an event in Azerbaijan for the first time with UFC Baku, which features a light heavyweight main event between the division’s former champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.
The promotion made a major splash yesterday with the news that former KSW titleholders Robert Ruchała and Jakub Wikłacz had both inked UFC contracts, and today news broke that another pair of European stars will also step into the Octagon in the near future.
UFC Adds Ex-PFL Heavyweight Champion Ante Delija
According to the report from Guilherme Cruz, former PFL Heavyweight Champion Ante Delija has officially signed on to join the UFC.
A veteran of 31 professional MMA bouts, Delija was supposed to debut in the UFC back in 2020 against future interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane before the fight was scrapped due to the Croatian’s existing contract with the PFL.
The 34-year-old made it to the finals of the 2021 PFL Heavyweight Tournament before suffering his second loss to Bruno Cappelozza, but the following year Delija finally claimed PFL gold when he knocked out Matheus Scheffel in the first round of the 2022 heavyweight finals.
Oktagon Star Shem Rock Announces UFC Signing
Delija most recently stopped UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro at Fight Nation Championship 22 in April. On the same day that news broke of the Croatian's UFC signing, Oktagon MMA star Shem Rock took to Instagram to announce that he’s also inked a deal with the world's leading MMA promotion.
Following a perfect 4-0 career as an amateur fighter, Rock made his pro debut in 2017 and stopped his first six opponents before suffering his first loss to current PFL fighter Nathan Kelly in a featherweight title defense at Clan Wars 42.
The 31-year-old rebounded with back-to-back wins before joining Oktagon MMA, where Rock fought to a draw with Arthur Lima in his promotional debut before scoring three-straight submissions and a split decision over Attila Korkmaz in his most recent outing in May.
Signing KSW stars Ruchała and Wikłacz were already major moves for the UFC this week, and with the additions of Rock and Delija it certainly looks like the promotion is making a concentrated effort to add some of Europe's top MMA fighters.
