PFL 2025 World Tournament free live results & highlights for Rabadanov vs. Lee

Don't miss any of the action from tonight's PFL semifinals.

Drew Beaupre

(Cooper Neill/PFL)

The 2025 PFL World Tournament rolls on tonight (June 20) as lightweights, bantamweights, and women’s flyweights meet for their semifinal matchups in Wichita, KS.

The main event features former UFC title challenger Kevin Lee stepping in for his PFL debut against 2024 PFL Lightweight Tournament Winner Gadzhi Rabadanov, who was scheduled to meet Jay Jay Wilson in the 2025 semifinals before Wilson withdrew due to injury.

The night’s co-main event will seeUFC veteran and former Bellator titleholder Liz Carmouche try to book her place in the women’s flyweight finals when she meets Elora Dana, who boasts an undefeated record and is coming off a first-round finish against Diana Avsaragova in the 2025 quarterfinals.

2025 PFL Semifinal Matchups

Mansour Barnaoui and Archie Colgan will also compete in a non-tournament lightweight bout on the night’s main card after Marcirley Alves and Jake Hadley meet in a semifinal bantamweight clash.

Mando Gutierrez and Justin Wetzell will also square off to decide the other bantamweight tournament finalist after Jena Bishop takes on Ekaterina Shakalova in the other half of the women’s flyweight semifinals, and the card’s final world tournament bout features former Bellator Lightweight Champion Brent Primus and Alfie Davis.

The 12-fight card also has three alternate bouts for the bantamweight, lightweight, and women’s flyweight tournaments, including a bantamweight tilt between former Bellator title challenger Magomed Magomedov and the undefeated Sarvarjon Khamidov.

The action is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee

Co-Main Event: Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana

• Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan

• Marcirley Alves vs. Jake Hadley

• Justin Wetzell vs. Mando Gutierrez

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

• Brent Primus vs. Alfie Davis

• Jena Bishop vs. Ekaterina Shakalova

• Magomed Magomedov vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov

• Tony Caruso vs. Vinicius Cenci

• Darragh Kelly vs. Mike Hamel

• Saray Orozco vs. Olara Joanne

• Alan Dominguez vs. Nick Meck

