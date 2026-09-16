Ilia Topuria Reportedly Nearing UFC Return in Major Next Fight Update

Former two-division UFC titleholder Ilia Topuria is reportedly nearing a return following a devastating loss to Justin Gaethje.

One of the biggest stars on the UFC roster, Topuria stepped into the cage for the biggest fight of his career in June when he and Gaethje headlined UFC Freedom 250 at The White House.

The matchup marked Topuria’s first attempt at defending the lightweight belt that he’d claimed by knocking out Charles Oliveira the previous year, but “El Matador” ended up suffering his first career loss in one of the more stunning UFC upsets in recent memory.

Ilia Topuria Will Reportedly be Ready for UFC Return Fight Early Next Year

Topuria sustained significant damage during the course of that fight, which encouraged his brother and cornerman Aleksandre Topuria to call an end to things in between the fourth and fifth rounds.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC CEO Dana White recently indicated that they’re expecting the former two-division champion to return sooner rather than later, and this week Álvaro Colmenero also dropped another massive update after speaking to Topuria’s physical trainer Jesús Gallo.

He estado hablando con Jesús Gallo, el preparador físico de Ilia Topuria



Me ha informado de que Ilia está regresando progresivamente a los entrenamientos en Miami y que "estará listo para pelear a partir de febrero" de 2027



La entrevista, pronto en ABC y KOlmenero pic.twitter.com/KXeoWVWjh9 — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) September 16, 2026

“I've been talking with Jesús Gallo, Ilia Topuria's physical trainer He has informed me that Ilia is gradually returning to training in Miami and that "he'll be ready to fight starting from February" of 2027 The interview, coming soon on ABC and KOlmenero”

"El Matador" Started His UFC Career with Nine-Straight Wins

Immediately prior to his fight with Gaethje, Topuria put together an incredible three-fight run that saw him knock out three different future UFC Hall of Famers in consecutive title fights.

Ilia Topuria moves in with a hit against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old’s initial rise to stardom came in the UFC featherweight division, and at UFC 298 he knocked out long-reigning titleholder Alexander Volkanovski in the second round to win his first UFC belt.

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Topuria followed that up by handing former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway the first knockout-loss of his career, and afterwards “El Matador” elected to vacate the featherweight belt in favor of a move to the lightweight division.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Islam Makhachev also vacated the lightweight belt to move up to welterweight, Topuria made short work of Oliveira at UFC 317 to claim the vacant lightweight belt and join the short list of fighters that have held UFC titles in two different weight classes.

Who Will Ilia Topuria Face in His Next UFC Fight?

News that Topuria is close to returning will leave some fans questioning whether or not he should take a bit more time off after the damage he sustained at The White House, but that certainly won’t stop other fans from speculating on what the UFC could have in store for his next fight.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how big of an upset there first meeting produced and Topuria’s previous dominance in the UFC, and immediate rematch with Gaethje seems like an option that’s very much still on the table.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) prior to his fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another possible option would be a grudge match with Paddy Pimblett, who has traded words with Topuria in the past and rebounded from his own loss to Gaethje at UFC 329 when he submitted Benoit Saint-Denis in just 52 seconds.