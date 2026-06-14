UFC White House Free Live Stream Results - Topuria vs. Gaethje, Pereira vs. Gane

After months of buildup, “UFC Freedom 250” is set to go down tonight (June 14) on the South Lawn of The White House in Washington, D.C.

Breaking from the UFC’s typical event schedule and taking place on a Sunday, the White House card is headlined by an lightweight title unification bout featuring undefeated champion Ilia Topuria and the division’s interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.

With UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall currently sidelined, Alex Pereira will attempt to make promotional history and claim a UFC belt in a third weight class when he and Ciryl Gane square off for the interim heavyweight belt.

UFC Freedom 250 Live Results & Highlights

Originally announced as a six-fight card, a seventh bout between UFC record holder Derrick Lewis and undefeated heavyweight contender Josh Hokit was added to “UFC Freedom 250” shortly after Hokit’s victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327.

Josh Hokit (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The event also features a huge bantamweight clash between the division’s former titleholder Sean O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi, who comes into the night riding the momentum of a seven-straight wins. Former Bellator star Michael Chandler will also try to snap a three-fight skid when he takes on lightweight knockout artist and “Fighting Nerds” product Mauricio Ruffy.

Mauricio Ruffy (left) and Michael Chandler pose for a photo after facing-off during a press conference for UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Kyle Daukaus will also look to build on a stellar start to his second UFC stint when he meets Bo Nickal in a middleweight contest. The night’s action is set to kick off with a featherweight matchup between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia that looks like a pre-event contender for “Fight of the Night” honors at The White House.

Bo Nickal (left) and Kyle Daukaus poses for a photo after facing-off during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event, and Lopes also weighed in a second time as the backup fighter for the main event between Topuria and Gaethje. Weather permitting, the seven-fight card is slated to begin 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card (Paramount+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje – For the UFC Lightweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane – For the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia