UFC White House Free Live Stream Results - Topuria vs. Gaethje, Pereira vs. Gane
After months of buildup, “UFC Freedom 250” is set to go down tonight (June 14) on the South Lawn of The White House in Washington, D.C.
Breaking from the UFC’s typical event schedule and taking place on a Sunday, the White House card is headlined by an lightweight title unification bout featuring undefeated champion Ilia Topuria and the division’s interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.
With UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall currently sidelined, Alex Pereira will attempt to make promotional history and claim a UFC belt in a third weight class when he and Ciryl Gane square off for the interim heavyweight belt.
UFC Freedom 250 Live Results & Highlights
Originally announced as a six-fight card, a seventh bout between UFC record holder Derrick Lewis and undefeated heavyweight contender Josh Hokit was added to “UFC Freedom 250” shortly after Hokit’s victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327.
The event also features a huge bantamweight clash between the division’s former titleholder Sean O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi, who comes into the night riding the momentum of a seven-straight wins. Former Bellator star Michael Chandler will also try to snap a three-fight skid when he takes on lightweight knockout artist and “Fighting Nerds” product Mauricio Ruffy.
Kyle Daukaus will also look to build on a stellar start to his second UFC stint when he meets Bo Nickal in a middleweight contest. The night’s action is set to kick off with a featherweight matchup between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia that looks like a pre-event contender for “Fight of the Night” honors at The White House.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event, and Lopes also weighed in a second time as the backup fighter for the main event between Topuria and Gaethje. Weather permitting, the seven-fight card is slated to begin 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card (Paramount+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje – For the UFC Lightweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane – For the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship
Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit
Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler
Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus
Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.